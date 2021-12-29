canceled trains and planes, what to do?

There Omicron variant risks ruining the New Year holidays. In fact, since Christmas Eve, thousands of flights have been canceled all over the world and even trains in Italy have suffered and are still undergoing cancellations and delays.

Canceled flights and trains due to the Omicron variant

Up to 26 December alone, 8,000 flights were canceled, not counting those that were delayed. The airports are in chaos and according to the Flightaware website, almost 3 thousand flights were canceled on December 25 alone and another 6 thousand accumulated severe delays. The reason is linked to the quarantine imposed for pilots and flight attendants who came into contact with a positive that has in fact decimated the staff for many companies, from Lufthansa, Delta and United Airlines to the most famous. The risk is that by New Year the situation will worsen enormously. Meanwhile, Ryanair has already announced that 9 January 2022 will skip connections to and from Pescara airport, except for Bergamo-Orio al Serio.

Similar situation for trains. The quarantine, in fact, also affected train drivers and capitreno and for this reason state Railways announced that cancellations will be possible:

“The Covid-19 pandemic does not slow down and has even accelerated in the last few days, so much so that it has also had some effect on normal train schedules, with some, currently limited, cancellations. To this end, given that the situation is constantly evolving, the invitation is to inquire directly on the Trenitalia website “

10 million Italians on holiday on New Year’s Eve

Despite everything, about 10 million Italians have already left for Christmas or will leave to celebrate New Year away from home.

Second Federalberghi 94.6% will stay in Italy choosing the mountains, cities of art or other cities. It should be remembered that to enter the hotels it is necessary to have the basic Green Pass.

So what happens if the flight or train is canceled? In the event of a canceled flight, the company must inform the passenger and offer a valid alternative by proposing another flight or a refund while if the traveler cancels because he is ill or in quarantine, no refund will be due but everything depends on the company’s policy and the conditions under which the ticket was purchased. The same thing for train tickets canceled by the company due to quarantined staff.

