Cancellations in wartime: Russian artists pay the price of the invasion of Ukraine

The conductor Valery Gergiev is in the eye of the storm for his personal friendship with Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Last Friday, the Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra kicked off a wave of cancellations of Russian artistic production, in times of invasion and war in Ukraine. Around the same time, the Royal Opera House in London announced that it was suspending performances by the renowned Bolshoi Ballet scheduled for the European summer. And the organizers of the popular television musical competition, Eurovision, will not admit the participation of representatives of the Russian Federation. More notorious still, the teacher Valery Gergievvery close to the Russian leader Vladimir Putin, is harassed by requests for a statement and was even not very well received at a concert at the Scala in Milan.

The debate on the legitimacy, opportunity and symbolic scope of this type of action is opened.

The Zagreb Philharmonic, Croatia, changed the program of the Friday night concert, in solidarity with Ukraine

“Due to the new situation in Ukraine that affects the whole world and is causing terrible concern, the Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra expresses its solidarity with the Ukrainian people and changes its concert program tonight,” the orchestra said on its website. Web. Of the three compositions by Tchaikovsky that he was to perform on Friday at the Vatroslav Lisinsky Hall in the Croatian capital, only one piece for violin remained on the program, while the other two were replaced by works by Ludwig van Beethoven and Samuel Barber.

“Yesterday we had rehearsals that were very somber,” the statement quoted its director as saying. Mirko Bosch, in statements to the media in his country. “We have a lot of colleagues from Ukraine and they were very upset and we all felt bad, so we changed the program of the concert,” Boch stated.

Meanwhile, the Croatian National Theater in Zagreb announced the postponement of an upcoming concert, scheduled for March 6 and entitled “Russian Serenade”without further details on the reasons.

Demonstrators gathered to protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Berlin. REUTERS/Christian Mang

the russian master Valery Gergiev, director of the Mariinsky Theater in St. Petersburg and known for his close ties to the Russian government of Vladimir Putin, was suddenly excluded from participating in concerts in which he was scheduled to conduct the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra at Carnegie Hall in New York. At the same time in Germany, he was asked to speak out publicly against the military operations or risk losing his job as principal conductor of the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra, which he has held since 2015.

“I have asked Valery Gergiev to distance itself clearly and unequivocally from Putin’s brutal war against Ukraine, which has reached our sister city of Kiev,” said the mayor of the Bavarian city, in a statement. Dieter Ritter. “If Gergiev doesn’t do it by Monday, he won’t be able to remain as chief conductor of our Philharmonic,” the official said.

The Mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Halland the superintendent of the Scala, Dominique MayerThey have also asked the Russian conductor to clarify his position and condemn the attack. Otherwise, his collaboration in the famous opera house will cease. Gergiev, 66, made his debut on Wednesday night at La Scala with “The Queen of Spades”, an opera in three acts with music by Tchaikovsky, which will be performed four more times from March 5 to 13. At the premiere, he was greeted with whistles and some shouts of “go away”, although in the end he was dismissed with applause.

On the eve of the debut, various unions considered the presence of the Russian director inopportune: “The grandmaster has never missed an opportunity to reiterate his friendship with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin. It would be important for Gergiev, a man of culture and, we hope, a man of peace, to want to send a message of hope and peace to Italy and the world from a stage as important as the Teatro de la Scala”, the union statement concluded.

Scene from a performance by the famous dance company of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow. AP

The Royal Opera House in London has canceled a residence of the Bolshoi Ballet of Moscow, made up of 21 performances scheduled from July 26 to August 14. In a statement, the London venue said: “A summer season for the Bolshoi Ballet at the Royal Opera House was in the final stages of planning. Unfortunately, under the current circumstances, the season cannot go ahead.”

Vladimir Urin, the director of the Bolshoi, was appointed by the Putin government in 2013 and renewed his mandate four years later. Urin, 74, is a Putin supporter and was among 100 signatories to an open letter from leading Russian cultural figures backing the annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014.

Meanwhile, other similar situations are happening with other Russian companies touring the UK. Dublin University canceled a function of “Swan Lake” by the Royal Moscow Ballet because it wanted to “send an unequivocal message to the Russian government that its deplorable actions have consequences that will have an impact on the political, economic, sporting and cultural spheres globally and at all levels.”

For its part, the Russian State Ballet of Siberia was to complete a series of three performances at the Theater Royal & Derngate in Northampton but the hall suspended the performances. “Given the situation in Ukraine, Royal & Derngate have made the decision to cancel the performances of the State Russian Ballet. The public that has purchased tickets will receive a full refund and will be contacted by our ticket office team during the next 10 days, “says a statement.

KEEP READING

“No to war”: a message from artists that multiplies all over the world

Who are, besides the renowned Gogol, the Russian cultural icons born on Ukrainian territory?

How does Putin think?: 4 books reveal the true face of the controversial Russian leader