Cancelled: Concert Shawn Mendes Wonder: The World Tour in Nanterre 2023

This event is cancelled.

Shawn Mendes Wonder: The World Tour in concert in Paris (Paris La Défense Arena Nanterre), June 29, 2023. All practical information (prices, ticket office, seating plan) for this concert can be found on this page. Book your tickets now to attend this concert in Paris!

AEG Presents France (LR-21-2451 / LR-21-2452), MTG & AEG Presents this concert Shawn Mendes unfortunately announces the cancellation of his tour in the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom.Concerts in Bordeaux / Arkéa Arena and Paris / Paris la Défense Arena in June 2023 are therefore cancelled.Three years after his last visits to Paris and Montpellier, Shawn Mendes returns to France for two exceptional concerts as part of his “Wonder: The World Tour”: Saturday May 7, 2022 at Paris La Défense Arena and Thursday May 12, 2022 in Bordeaux at Arkea Arena. From young internet sensation to international superstar, Shawn Mendes, 23-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter, has had a string of successes in record time: with his albums “Handwritten” (2015), “Illuminate” (2017) or again “Shawn Mendes” (2018) and thanks to his singles “Señorita”, “Treat You Better” or “Stitches” … In 2017, he passed a new milestone by becoming the first artist under 20 to have 3 songs ranked #1 on Billboard’s Top Adult Pop Songs in the United States. In 2020, Shawn Mendes returns with the album “Wonder” (number 1 on the Billboard US chart, like his 3 previous albums), the release of which is accompanied by an event documentary produced by Netflix, retracing his dazzling musical rise. While we all followed his European “Summer of Love” this summer, 2022 will be the year when the author of “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” will present his latest album and all his hits to his French fans. .