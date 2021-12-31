Cancelo, the nightmare experienced at the end of 2021: “You are mean”

Joao Cancelo, former Inter and Juventus, showed on social media the wounds of an attack suffered at home by thieves in England.

An end of the year to forget for Joao Cancelo. If from a footballing point of view everything is going well, the same cannot be said about what happened to him in private. The side of Guardiola is vented publicly on social networks (to be precise on Instagram, through a ‘stories’) showing the wounds on the face due to a aggression. In particular, the cut just above the right eyebrow, which stands out in size and depth from all the others.

Cancelo claimed he was attacked by four thieves who also managed to carry out the burglary with the family present.

Cancel it, a day to forget: the details of the attack and the loot of the thieves

Joao Cancelo, the superfine full-back who left in 2019 Juventus to marry the City, he literally lived a nightmare. The intimacy of his home, in which he lives with his wife Daniela and daughter Alicia, has been brutally violated. Four robbers broke in by force in his home terrifying the whole family.

“Unfortunately today I was attacked by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family too. When you show resistance, this is what happens. They managed to take all my jewels and they left me with my face in this state. I don’t know how people can exist with such meanness. The most important thing for me is my family, and luckily they are all fine ”.

Fortunately, therefore, the insane violence of the scoundrels was limited to poor Joao without reaching his wife and daughter.

Manchester City is upset: message in the night for the Portuguese

Manchester City he promptly demonstrated affection and support for Cancelo. The club condemns with disdain the incident through two messages posted on Twitter on the night of today, December 31st.

“We are shocked and upset from the fact that Joao Cancelo and his family have been subjected to a burglary in their home this evening. Joao and his family have the support of the club and he is helping the police with the investigation of this very serious matter ”.

In short, it could have been much worse. We wish this great player who, among other things, is part of that circle of players who have revolutionized the concept of full-back, a speedy recovery.