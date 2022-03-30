Cancer: A macro-study does not detect an increased risk of brain tumors in people who have a mobile phone | Science

One of the most comprehensive studies to date, involving more than 800,000 women in the UK, has found a similar risk of brain tumor in participants who use mobile phones and those who have never had one. The work, led by scientists from the University of Oxford and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), adds to the multitude of previous studies that suggest that normal use of the telephone does not cause tumors. of any kind.

More than 5.3 billion people in the world have a mobile phone, according to the GSMA manufacturers association. The devices, which emit electromagnetic fields, were classified a decade ago by the IARC as “possible carcinogenic”, after detecting a suspected increased risk of glioma – a malignant brain tumor – in a study with more than 5,000 patients. It was just a suspicion. The World Health Organization itself emphasizes that “to date it has not been confirmed that the use of mobile phones has harmful effects on health.”

The new work has used data from the so-called UK Million Women Study, a project that has recruited one in four women born between 1935 and 1950, with the initial goal of investigating breast cancer. After fifteen years of follow-up, the authors have detected that 0.42% of the participants developed a brain tumor, with similar figures in mobile phone users and in those who have never had a device. Scientists have not observed significant differences in the risk of glioma, meningioma, acoustic neuroma or other tumors suspected to be associated with the use of wireless devices, such as those of the eye or the pituitary gland.

Only 18% of the study participants said they spoke more than half an hour a week on a mobile phone, so it is impossible to draw conclusions about the risk of people who use it much longer, according to the epidemiologist Joachim Schuz, co-author of the work and member of the IARC, an arm of the World Health Organization based in Lyon (France). “Given the lack of evidence in heavy users, it is still a good precautionary approach to advise users to reduce unnecessary mobile phone exposure,” Schüz explains in an email.

The research, published this Wednesday in the specialized magazine Journal of the National Cancer Institute, explains that radiofrequency electromagnetic fields, those emitted by mobile phones, penetrate several centimeters into the head. The main effect of this phenomenon is simply the superficial heating of the skin. The new work has not detected any increased risk of tumors in the temporal and parietal lobes of the brain, the areas potentially most exposed to these electromagnetic fields. The tumors observed, moreover, are distributed on both the left and right sides, despite the majority of mobile phone use being with the right hand.

The authors also stress that emissions from current devices are “substantially lower” than those from previous generation devices. “In general, a heavy mobile user today is unlikely to accumulate the same exposure to RF electromagnetic fields as a modest user of the first two generations of wireless phones,” the researchers note.

One advantage of the new work is that it is prospective: Follow-up and questions about mobile phone use began before the women developed brain tumors. Until now, retrospective studies were the norm, in which people already diagnosed with cancer calculated the daily time spent on the phone throughout their lives. In these early studies there was the danger of the so-called memory bias: patients with a brain tumor tend to exaggerate their mobile use, because they may consider it to be the cause of their problems. In the new research, women detailed their daily time on the phone in two sets of questions, asked in 2001 and 2011. In the latter questionnaire, 75% of women between the ages of 60 and 64 used a mobile phone.

The statistician Kirstin Pirie, from the University of Oxford, has been forceful in a statement: “These results support the growing evidence that the use of the mobile phone in the usual conditions does not increase the risk of brain tumors”.

The new work does not include children or adolescents, but the authors recall that only two months ago the results of the international MOBI-Kids study were presented, which analyzed the possible relationship between the use of mobile phones and the risk of brain tumors in young people of 14 countries. The investigation – coordinated by the epidemiologist Elisabeth Cardis, director of the radiation program at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health – also found no link.

