Cancer: adverse effects 34% more frequent therapies in women – Medicine

Cancer therapies are heavier for women, who experience side effects 34% more frequently than males. A study coordinated by researchers at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology emphasizes gender differences in response to cancer treatments, a topic, according to the researchers, “rarely included in risk assessment.” despite “the growing individualization of treatments in the era of precision medicine”.

In the case of anticancer treatments, it has long been known that women tend to have more side effects from chemotherapy, however little is known about the gender differences in other types of treatments, for example immunotherapy or molecularly targeted therapies. The study sought an answer by reviewing 202 clinical trials, with a total of more than 23,000 cancer patients considered. The side effects sought by the researchers were both those felt directly by the patient because they were symptomatic, and those, no less serious, found in the control tests.

Overall, 64.6% of patients had at least one severe side effect as a result of therapy, however women had a 34% greater risk of side effects than males. The risk was less pronounced for molecular-targeted therapies (+ 25%) while it was more pronounced for immunotherapy (+ 49%). Furthermore, according to the research, women, in addition to presenting side effects more frequently than men, tended to suffer from problems of greater intensity: in particular, they were 25% more likely to have at least 5 side effects and 30% plus suffering from symptomatic side effects (with a 66% increased risk with immunotherapy). (HANDLE).