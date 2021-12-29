Cancer, horoscope 2022 by Paolo Fox / Work, love, health: forecasts for the new year

Cancer, 2022 horoscope: what year will it be according to Paolo Fox’s predictions?

For the Cancer what does thehoroscope of Paolo Fox 2022? Let’s go and read it on DiPiù Tv. It will be a year in which we will try to recover solid relationships. There is a great emotional charge and it could lead to transforming everything into positive energy to be transmitted to people who are close. The only mistake not to make, yet, is to pretend to be a different person than you really are. This is the time to throw off the mask and avoid further falsehoods and misunderstandings. We will let ourselves be carried away by numerous emotions as it happens by the sign of Water, surely there will be the strength to be carried away by different situations. Everything will be clearer when there is a bit of tranquility and we will see each other in lighter and less stressful situations. Although he pretends to be a very tough person that nothing scratches behind there is a very sweet heart and that aims to do the good of others. It would be interesting to try to recover relationships that have sometimes created a bit of concern but which are actually very strong. Among the vip personalities mentioned by the magazine there is also Michele Mirabella TV presenter born in Bitonto, province of Bari, on 7 July 1943.

Love, Paolo Fox 2022 horoscope: you are too demanding

L’horoscope of Paolo Fox 2022 confirms that in love the Cancer this is not easy to manage because we are not satisfied and we are very demanding. Feelings are very complex within the heart of this sign because you are deeply touched when you feel something for someone. You don’t want to live any relationship in a superficial way, you always want to go to the bottom. As early as January, the people you love will be able to undergo important tests, in search of important answers. Even in difficult moments it was possible to find a certain balance and a wisdom well above the norms. February will also be a month that will test some stories. Venus will once again return favorable from April 5th and could lead to an overwhelming passion. Those with a lonely heart, however, risk deciding to live fleeting relationships without depth. However, April will be a month for all Cancers which will awaken a certain passion that hasn’t really been felt for a long time. Now is the time to turn the day around. The conjunction formed by the Moon and Venus around the end of July will favor interesting encounters.

Health, horoscope predictions 2022 Paolo Fox: February is a difficult month

Interesting ideashoroscope of Paolo Fox 2022 it also offers us them on the health of the Cancer. In February, the sign could return to suffer some physical problems. There are planetary oppositions that force us to pay attention to nutrition as well. The crucial point becomes the weekends when you have to avoid overdoing it and maybe sometimes it will be necessary to pull the oars into the boat to rest. May will be a tense month and this could lead to a bit of fatigue and a lack of serenity that could also affect health. However, September could bring back the dormant vigor in the first nine months of the year with extraordinary days on the 9th and 10th of the month. This will be the moment in which you will have to try to give a definitive push to the search for greater determination to take care of the body and personal health. So you can start a growth path that will perhaps also lead to aesthetic attention and to start a constant physical activity capable of regenerating even aspects that up to now have aroused concern.

Work, what does Paolo Fox tell us in the 2022 horoscope? Decisive start and end of the year

And the work? Paolo Fox it is clear in his 2022 horoscope for the Cancer. Sara a year of great decisions under this point of view. There will be some very interesting situations able to send the sign forward towards truly advantageous opportunities. The most decisive moments will be seen at the beginning and end of the year, there will therefore be a great desire to try to make a change in one’s life. Those who do not make it in the first months of the year could therefore have another chance in the final rush of 2022. Mars will be favorable again from 5 July and this could lead to new and interesting collaborations. However, we must be aware that you cannot have everything immediately and that haste is the worst counselor, sometimes even able to lead you to the wrong path. Be careful to stay too anchored to regrets because even if she has refused some proposals that would be tempting now, there will always be others to evaluate if you are attentive and active on the market.

