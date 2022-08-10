Cancer horoscope for today, Wednesday, August 10: predictions for health and well-being | Chronicle

Every day Chronicle He brings you closer horoscope to know what the stars have in store for you and how to face this day, according to your Zodiac signrefering to Health and the wellnessfor today, Wednesday, August 10.

In this case, we bring you all the details of Cancer for this day.

Horoscope: predictions for health and well-being, today

Try to maintain a more varied diet. It is not good to always eat the same thing and leave out other important foods.

Horoscope dates: from what day to what day is each zodiac sign?

Aries: from April 18 to May 13. Taurus: from May 13 to June 21. Gemini: from June 21 to July 20. Cancer: from July 20 to August 10. Leo: from August 10 to September 16. Virgo: from September 16 to October 30. Pound: from October 30 to November 23. scorpio: November 23 to November 29. Ophiuchus: from November 29 to December 17. Sagittarius: from December 17 to January 20. Capricorn: from January 20 to February 16.

what is the zodiac

The zodiacin Astronomy, is an area of ​​the sky through which the Ecliptic passes (in general terms, the curved line that apparently runs through the Sun seen from Earth).

This area includes, in addition to the Sun and the planets, between 13 and 14 constellations. The word ‘Zodiac’ comes from the Latin word “zodiac”, and this one from the Greek “ζῳδιακός” (zoon-diakos, wheel of animals).

In Astrology, the zodiac is divided into 12 equal partseach part corresponding to a constellation identified with a sign.

The Zodiac and the horoscope

In Astrology, the horoscope is a traditional method of predicting the future and the character of a person based on the sign of the Zodiac attributed by the date of birth. In Western popular culture, it is common to find television programs and sections of newspapers and magazines dedicated to talking about horoscopes and zodiac signs. Although the interpretation of the signs of the Zodiac is followed by many people, there is no scientific basis.

Chinese horoscope: the zodiac according to Chinese culture

In the Chinese zodiac, the 12 constellations refer to 12 animals. Each year corresponds to a sign. These signs are: the Rat, the Ox, the Tiger, the Rabbit, the Dragon, the Snake, the Horse, the Goat, the Monkey, the Rooster, the Dog and the Pig. It is based on a story in which the Buddha summons all the animals on earth and only these 12 animals appear.