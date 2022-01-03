Cancer, “that mole is a tumor”. He sees a spot on his neck, a disconcerting diagnosis live – Libero Quotidiano





Nadia Popovici, 22 year old student of Seattle, was watching the hockey game between the Kranen home team and the Canucks on October 23 when he noticed a mole suspect on the neck of Brian “Red” Hamilton, a materials officer for the Canadian franchise. Not knowing if he was aware of it, he tapped on the separation plexiglass and showed him the message he had written on his cell phone to warn him. Hamilton then followed his advice and had a dermatologist checked on his return to Vancouver, discovering that he was a malignant melanoma, a type of skin cancer. The timeliness of the visit allowed the assistant to be operated on immediately and the biopsy later confirmed that the tumor could be fatal.









In view of a new match in Seattle between the Kranen and Vancouver, on New Year’s Eve, the Canucks had launched an appeal on social networks to find the Red Cross fan. Brian Hamilton said to himself shocked by the capacity of the young woman to notice that stain considering that it was not big and he was wearing a jacket and also had radio wires partially covering his neck.





Nadia was then tracked down and invited to meet Hamilton who, before the game, was able to thank her with a hug for having “changed the life” of him and his family. The 22-year-old said she worked alongside in hospitals and also in cancer wards and that at the October match, the first ice hockey she attended, she immediately thought that the spot looked like a typical case of malignant melanoma. The public, who by now knew the story advertised online and in the media, gave the student an ovation at the announcement that Kranen and Canucks would give her a scholarship of 10 thousand dollars. For the record Vancouver then won 5-2 but the Canucks tweeted a photo of Nadia and Brian with the caption: “Biggest win tonight”.



