Cancer: The earliest and most common symptoms seen in 23% of all patients before diagnosis

According to new research, there are some very frequent symptoms that can help and accelerate the diagnosis of cancer

The cancer unfortunately it remains a leading cause of death worldwide. Prevention can help in the cure and success of treatments; therefore, the advice is to periodically undergo routine checks. But that’s not all, as there are some initial symptoms that can aid in the diagnosis. There early diagnosis it is, in fact, the key to being able to fight the disease.

One study published on Journal of Public Health tried to shed some light on some symptoms key, especially those concerning the digestive system. The researchers noted that understanding the frequency and nature of the presentation of abdominal symptoms among cancer patients, could facilitate and speed up diagnosis. (Read also: 14 telltale signs and symptoms of cancer – here’s what to look out for, according to the AIRC)

Specifically, they looked into eight abdominal symptoms as:

abdominal pain

change in bowel habit

swelling / distension

dyspepsia

rectal bleeding

dysphagia

reflux

nausea / vomiting

These signals were detected in 15,956 patients subsequently diagnosed with cancer. At the end of the study, the researchers observed that nearly a quarter (about 23%) of cancer patients had abdominal problems before definitive diagnosis. THE Abdominal symptoms are common among cancer patients; therefore, there is a need for awareness campaigns which could help research.

Others symptoms they can be:

blood in the stool

diarrhea or constipation for no obvious reason

feeling that you have not completely emptied your bowels after going to the bathroom

pain in the stomach or anus

It’s not always clear what causes cancer, but they do exist proven risk factors. In fact, it is estimated that four out of 10 cancer cases could be prevented. In addition to the genetic predisposition and family history of each of us, there are factors that can affect such as overweight and theobesity. For example, obesity means being very overweight with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher. The risk of bowel cancer is higher in obese people than in those who have a healthy BMI. Therefore, it is important to try to maintain a normal weight by exercising and following a balanced diet.

Source: Journal of Public Health

