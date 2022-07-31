Cancer: The unknown medical risks of climate change | Expert Network | future planet

When natural disasters force people to pack up and flee for safety, people often leave important items behind. After the 2007 California wildfire season it was estimated that at least one family member in each household forgot prescription medication in the evacuation. In the same way, when the hurricane harvey threatened to flood my mother’s house in Texas in August 2017, she forgot to collect her medication in her rush to escape the storm’s path, even though she was normally meticulous when packing for a trip.

Climate change contributes to the greater severity and frequency of this type of disaster. For this reason, preventing interruptions in health care and meeting the unmet medical needs of the displaced will become an increasingly urgent task. We already know that extreme weather generates migration and statelessness, displacing 21.5 million people per year (41 people per minute). Hurricanes, cyclones, floods, and wildfires often disrupt access to preventive services (such as routine cancer screenings), mental health services, and treatment for chronic conditions. Due to a severe drought and civil war, many Syrian refugees lost access to health care and were later found to be suffering from chronic diseases such as cancer, hypertension and diabetes.

Climate-driven disasters pose direct and indirect threats to continuity of care. According to a 2019 study by the Journal of General Internal Medicine, the 10-year survival rate of breast cancer patients whose treatment was directly interrupted by the hurricane catrina was markedly worse than that of a control group.

Similarly, indirect exposures to chemicals, waterborne and airborne pathogens, and air pollution from natural disasters are known to increase cancer risk. during the hurricane harveyFor example, chemical plants and oil refineries were flooded, releasing cancer-causing substances into the surrounding environment. And researchers warn that substances that are now inert, such as the lindane in insecticides, may become carcinogenic as the planet warms.

Wildfires pose similar threats, not only because they destroy homes and health care facilities, but also because they burn dangerous airborne particles, increasing the risk of death from lung, breast, and liver cancer. Heart attacks, strokes, and respiratory disorders such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease are often some of the consequences of the flames. New research, conducted over the course of 20 years, shows that people living within 50 kilometers of wildfires in Canada had a 10% increased risk of incidental brain tumors and a 4.9% increased risk of lung cancer compared to people who lived in more remote areas.

While relief efforts necessarily focus on the immediate consequences of disasters, these direct and indirect health effects tend to persist. Without further initiatives to maintain continuity of care, the annual wildfire season may become known as the cancer season.

We urgently need more equitable approaches to address the increased risks of cancer and chronic disease from climate emergencies. Mobile alerts and chronic care checklists can help save lives during emergencies and evacuations. In addition to ensuring safe shelter, disaster preparedness protocols should also include measures to offer common prescription medications, telemedicine, virtual mental health services, training on-line for health care providers and treatment guidelines stratified by resources.

Among the many tragedies of the climate crisis is that those who have contributed least to the problem bear the brunt of the costs. To address this inequity, the International Union Against Cancer and its partners have launched the Cancer Remedies Access Coalition, with the aim of improving access to cancer medicines in low-income and lower-middle-income countries.

A related issue is the carbon footprint of the health sector. Surgical care is recognized for its contributions to greenhouse gas emissions. Administering sevoflurane anesthesia for one hour is equivalent to driving an internal combustion vehicle about 32 kilometers, while one hour of desflurane is approximately the same as driving almost 650 kilometers. As a result, Michigan Medicine’s Department of Anesthesiology has introduced a Green Anesthesia Initiative to explore ways to reduce emissions from the field, for example by promoting greater use of sevoflurane instead of desflurane. Recently, leaders in the health care sector have promised to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Finally, while we know that people displaced by climate change face a range of health risks, more research and education is needed to improve our understanding of this broad and complex issue. For example, more needs to be learned about how sweltering heat waves, water scarcity, food insecurity, comorbidities, and the dehydrating effects of cancer treatment might amplify disparities associated with poor cancer outcomes for people displaced by climate emergencies.

Addressing the growing climate-driven health crisis is a moral imperative for the World Health Organization, governments, health professionals and health advocacy groups. Our ability to lead healthy lives depends on having a healthy planet. In the face of climate change, our health policies and protocols must also change.

Aditi Hazra She is an adjunct professor at Harvard Medical School, a cancer genome researcher, and a humanitarian assistant with training as an emergency medical technician and experience in refugee health. Copyright: Project Syndicate, 2022.

