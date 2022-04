There are foods that can help prevent cancer. This type of approach is called in scientific terms chemoprevention . Remembering that you should always contact your doctor, studies show that a diet rich in vegetables, modeled on the Mediterranean diet in addition to allowing weight control, it is recommended for cancer prevention.

The mechanisms of action through which certain substances contained in food act are various and may also be present in the same compound. In general terms, there are protective substances that act on a certain type of tumor and others that can act on multiple types.

Tumors, what to eat

Among the foods that can help in prevention, we find chilli. The latter contains an antioxidant substance, which is called capsaicin, which in some cases counteracts an enzyme that comes into play in the inflammation process.

The lycopene, of the carotenoid family. It is found in ripe tomatoes and is activated when subjected to heat, so the sauce is ideal. But it is also found in watermelon, apricot, grape and papaya. It is a natural antioxidant, that is, it protects against free radicals that somehow attack the cells, as well as counteract inflammation because it inhibits a compound.

Likewise, the basil which contains solid acid which has an anti-inflammatory action. Broccoli and other vegetables of the family are very specific for nutrition aimed at the prevention of breast cancer. In fact, they contain a brassinosteroid which acts as an estrogen antagonist. Let us remember that a cup of green tea it can help, even if high doses would be needed for an effective protective action. However, in this case there is an anti-inflammatory effect and the contrast to the formation of new blood vessels that favor tumor growth occurs thanks to a compound called epigallocatechin gallate.

Soy it contains genistein, one of the many isoflavones, which inhibits the activation of particular compounds. Berries which contain anthocyanins and more generally a diet that follows the model of the Mediterranean one.

Glycemic index of foods: what it is

One thing you need to pay attention to is the glycemic index of foods, that is the ability of carbohydrates to raise blood glucose values ​​and therefore blood sugar. A diet too rich in foods with a high glycemic index is not recommended, because it tends to raise the blood sugar more, stimulating the pancreas, and induces an increase in insulin values ​​and some growth factors, in addition to the processes called oxidative stress.

To follow the Daily Health Pill “Foods to Prevent Cancer”, click and listen here

“Daily Health Pills” is the podcast series by DiLei TakeCare, curated by Federico Mereta. In each episode we talk about prevention, care and good habits.