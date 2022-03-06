Cancun Airport continues with repatriation flights for Russians

Drafting

Cancun Quintana Roo. / 05.03.2022 16:03:36





This weekend continued repatriation flights of Russian citizens to their country of origin, from the international airport of cancun. The Norwdwin airline returned some 350 passengers bound for Moscow.

A Boeing 777-212 aircraft, registration VQ-BJA, landed shortly after 1:00 p.m. Quintana Roo, and is expected to take off at 5:00 p.m. with around 350 crew members and Russian citizens to Moscow International Airport.

According to the report of the tourism authorities, they are part of the 5,000 tourists who were stranded in the destinations of the northern zone after the closure of air spaces because of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

In terminal 4 of the airport it was observed that the Russians arrived at noon to be able to document their luggage and carry out the Immigration procedures to be able to leave Mexico. Some reported that they have been waiting to return home for a week.

On the other hand, the Russian airline Aeroflot announced that as of March 8 it will suspend all its international flights, including connections to the Cancun International Airport.

The Mexican embassy announced that this Saturday a Aeroflot flight from Russia to Cancun to return dozens of Mexicans who were also stranded in that country.

