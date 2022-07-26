Candace Cameron Bure Posts Bible Verse After JoJo Siwa Diss

Find your own way to respond? Candace Cameron Bure recently took to social media to share a cryptic Bible verse – leaving fans wondering if she was responding to JoJo Siwa calling him “rude”.

“Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord God is an everlasting rock,” Bure, 46, posted via Instagram Story on Monday, July 25, tagging the quote from Isaiah 26:4 in the Bible.

The quote comes just a day after 19-year-old Siwa claimed Bure was the “rudest” celebrity she had ever met while filming a TikTok challenge. “Pool day = exposed hahaha,” the Nickelodeon star captioned the Sunday, July 24, video before giving his take on the Full house alum.

Siwa shared the clip while participating in a social media trend where people name the nicest, coolest and rudest stars they’ve met. The So you think you can dance The star donned a pale blue bikini while flipping her phone to reveal various photos as responses.

While it’s hard to see who the teenager picked for each category, eagle-eyed fans were able to stop quickly enough to recognize a snap of Bure as the ‘rudest’ star she has encountered, while Miley Cyrus won as the “nicest” and Zendaya was his crush.

Bure wasn’t the only person Siwa called out in her post. The DWTS alum also called out Nickelodeon for “[doing] dirty me” next to a photo of SpongeBob Squarepants. The Nebraska native has been open about her tumultuous relationship with the children’s network, saying in September 2021 that she was banned from performing songs from her movie The J-Team while on tour.

“I’m going on tour in January,” she wrote on Twitter at the time. “My musical movie just came out (with 6 new original songs)…Nickelodeon told me today that I am not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the movie in my show. These are MY songs. My writing. Does this seem right???

Seven months later, Siwa alleged that the network snubbed her by not inviting her to the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, although she was nominated for the event. “Many of you ask me why I am not at the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Award tonight,” she said during an Instagram video in April. “And the answer is very simple: I was not invited. I do not know why. But I did not receive an invitation.