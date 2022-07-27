Candace Cameron Bure Reveals JoJo Siwa’s Post-Drama Conversation

Explain how everything happened. Candace Cameron Bure sets the record just after JoJo Siwa claimed that she had been rude to her in the past.

Bure, 46, broke her silence on the drama by sharing a video via Instagram on Tuesday, July 26, in which she revealed that she and Siwa, 19, discussed everything on the phone that morning and had a “great conversation”.

“I was shocked when I saw the TikTok on Sunday,” the Hallmark Channel alum said of the dancer’s video, in which she called Bure the “rudest” celebrity she’s ever had. never encountered. According to Bure, Siwa didn’t think his remark was a “big deal,” but for the boy meets the world actor, it was.

“She didn’t want to tell me [how I was rude to her]recalls Bure of their phone conversation. “She said, ‘You know, I met you at More complete house premiere and I was 11,” Siwa told the No one would tell actress, explaining that when she asked for a photo, Bure said, “Not now.” “Siwa apparently told Bure that she understood the situation as an adult, but Bure felt bad for what happened years ago.

“”I broke your 11-year-old heart. Ugh. I feel crummy,” Bure told Siwa apologetically. “’JoJo, I’m so sorry.’” The actress ended the video by remarking on the “lesson” everyone can take from the drama: “It doesn’t matter how many followers you have…even a trending TikTok video 10 seconds can do damage because our words matter and our actions matter.

Earlier this month, Siwa made headlines when she chose Bure as the “rudest” celebrity she’s ever met during a TikTok video. While participating in the online trend, the So you think you can dance judge credited Miley Cyrus as being the “nicest” and chose Zendaya like his celebrity crush.

While it’s unclear which interaction the Nickelodeon alum is referring to, Siwa and Bure once crossed paths when they were both guests on The Kelly Clarkson Show in December 2019. At the time, the Full house alum and the former dance moms star shared their different approaches to interior design.

Bure noted that she likes to keep the aesthetic “simple and elegant” for the holiday season. The former Hallmark Channel star then addressed the dancer, saying, “Maybe a little different from back home.”

Siwa, for her part, described her preference for over-the-top Christmas decor, which included a Grinch tree, a flamingo, and a rainbow-themed room. After Bure joked that her next Christmas movie should be shot at Siwa’s house, the singer gifted the actress with one of her hair bows.

Before releasing its public statement, the More complete house alum apparently responded to Siwa’s comments on TikTok with a Bible quote. “Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord God is an everlasting rock,” Bure wrote via his Instagram story after the drama made headlines, referring to a passage from Isaiah 26:4.

the old See co-host’s daughter, Natacha Bure, then took to social media to show her support for her mother. (Candace also shares sons Lev, 22, and Maks, 20, with her husband Valéri Bure.)

“I want to be them when I grow up ❤️ God gave me the coolest mom and dad. Could shoot them all day,” Natasha, 23, captioned several Instagram snaps of her parents, who married in 1996.

Candace responded to the sweet post, writing, “Love you baby ❤️❤️❤️. My daughter. Forever and ever.”

