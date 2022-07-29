Candace Cameron Bure Shares Bible Verse Amid JoJo Siwa Feud

Still to learn. Candace Cameron Bure shared a bible verse about humility after his drama with JoJo Siwa.

“Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vanity, but with humility”, More complete house alum, 46, posted via his Instagram Story on Thursday, July 28. “Regard others as more important than yourself.”

Along with the quote from Philippians 2:3, Bure wrote, “A lesson I keep learning.”

The Hallmark alum’s latest post is the latest in a long line of social media posts about the feud, which began on Sunday, July 24, after the 19-year-old dancer called Bure “the rudest celebrity ever met” as part of a TikTok trend. (Siwa also tagged Miley Cyrus as the “nicest” and named Zendaya as his “crush”.)

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

Bure took to Instagram on Monday, July 26, to share her own video, in which she revealed that she and the dance moms alum had a chat about Siwa’s TikTok and the incident that led to the teenager calling the Full house “rude” alum in the first place.

“She didn’t want to tell me [how I was rude to her]Bure recalled in the Instagram video, explaining that Siwa said she better understands the situation as an adult in the industry. “She said, ‘You know, I met you at More complete house premiere and I was 11.’” When Siwa approached the GAC Family actress to ask for a photo, Bure replied, “Not now,” which upset the young star.

“”I broke your 11-year-old heart. Ugh. I feel crummy”, “the christmas town The actress remembers telling Siwa on the phone.

Tuesday, page 6 obtained a video in which the Nickelodeon alum told his version of events the next day, calling the experience “rough”.

“I will say that because I had a bad experience, that doesn’t mean that she’s a horrible human,” said the Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star said of Bure. “I think it was just an awkward moment for her, and the 11-year-old little me was so excited and so excited, but that doesn’t mean she’s the worst human ever.”

Bure’s Instagram post on Thursday wasn’t the first time she mentioned a “lesson” in relation to her feud with Siwa. At the end of her Monday video, the Hallmark alum used the artist’s video as a cautionary tale.

“No matter how many followers you have, even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage because our words matter and our actions matter,” Bure said.

The No one would tell actress daughter, Natacha Burealso weighed in on the feud on Thursday via a since-deleted Instagram Story post apparently directed at the Dancing with the stars finalist.

“Respectfully, someone saying ‘no’ to taking a picture with you is not a ‘difficult experience,'” the 23-year-old singer-actress wrote. “This generation is so sensitive and has no backbone.”

Listen to CNET’s Hot Hollywood as each week, Us editors break down the hottest news in entertainment!

