Candela creates the boat that surfs the surface of the water

Candela creates a new concept to make the electric boat viable. Here are the keys to the most reserved model of him.

The mobility market is adapting to the electric future. First there were cars from the hand of Tesla or Nissan, among others, and, later, other transport segments were added in the field, especially urban. Since a couple of years, aviation or the maritime environment has also been affected for this new trend, which seems to have no other route than the commitment to batteries and electric motors.

In this sense, are we close to seeing the oil outside the marinas? Boats and yachts, generally powered by diesel, could also find electrical mechanics as a solution to guarantee its operation in the medium and long term. It should be noted that maritime mobility is one of the main causes of pollution due to transport. Therefore, it is necessary to find solutions to combat this problem.

Candela is one of the companies that has taken this debate more seriously. The sports court boat brand has been investigating for years how to make production and marketing viable of purely electric alternatives. The 100 C-8 model has become one of the most anticipated and, without a doubt, this is due to its curious way of circulating in the water. Did you know that standing on 3 types of sticks can be differential to achieve optimal performance?

This is just what Candela proposes to us through this latest model. Thanks to the provision of this technology, it is possible to enjoy a much more accessible project in terms of consumption. This factor in an electric vehicle is of vital importance, since it has not yet been possible to find alternatives that guarantee cycles similar to those that can be found in models based on internal combustion.

Let us see, therefore, how is the operation of the model 100 C-8, why it is receiving a large number of reservations and, of course, to what extent we are facing a variant capable of differentiating itself from the competition. Here are some of the keys to its incredible performance on the water.

Candela 100 C-8, a boat specially created to stand out

Purchasing an electric boat in its entirety may seem like a somewhat risky decision, right? The truth is that Candela has managed to create a proposal with a level of efficiency that provides security and great autonomy. The key is raise the structure above the water when driving at a certain speed. In this way, there is hardly any part of the structure that is in contact with the surface.

It will suffice to circulate at a speed of about 16 knots, that is, about 29.6km/h, in order to rise. After that, it will only be necessary to maintain these levels in order to reduce consumption as much as possible. Only in this way is it possible to guarantee outstanding performance without any problem in terms of autonomy. In addition, in this way comfort is significantly improved, since there will be no leveling or rocking despite the speed.

The engine has a power of about 45 or 50 kW. It is enough to carry a total vehicle mass of about 1,605 kilograms. Its maximum speed is 30 knots, about 55 km/h, which stands out within the segment in which it operates. It is a bet that bases its differentiation on the electrification it incorporates, since it offers what is necessary to combine good performance with more than moderate consumption.

Luxury equipment in the segment in which it operates

We are facing a boat that enjoys the support of an increasing number of users. This is so due, mainly, to the services offered to the public. The autonomy is greater than 90 kilometers for each complete charge cycle, a record more than enough to guarantee the vast majority of crossings to be carried out throughout its useful life.

The number of orders for this boat already exceeds one hundred. This makes it one of the models that has had the greatest impact within the a company that does not stop growing in the industry. Are Candela’s competitors carrying out similar actions? The growth of pure electric options is expected to grow over the next few months.

And you, would you venture to buy a boat with these characteristics instead of one of the conventional internal combustion alternatives? We are in a great process of ecological transition. However, the arrival of battery pack based options It will not be easy for them in the coming years.

