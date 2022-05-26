Candidate films to win the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival

In Cannes, one of the most celebrated film festivals in the world that is taking place right now in France, there are bets, opinions, tastes that try to impose themselves on others, “criticisms”, comments, chronicles, affinities and rejections, crushes passenger or long range. That’s what they live the more than 4,000 press accredited that there is in the Festival and transit from one to another, from 8 in the morning until 12 at night the rooms of the Palais and adjacency.

Two magazines, one American, Screenand another French, Le Film Francaismake their own bets, summon journalists from certain media and ask them for their ratings of the films that compete for the Palme d’Or.

Thus, as in opinion polls, an attempt is made to generate a certain climate, the favorite films are chosen or positioned. But, just like in the polls, all that evaporates later with the sovereign decision, in Cannes not of the people, but of the jury, which this year chaired by French actor Vincent Lindon and that also includes the Swedish actress Noomi Rapacethe American director Jeff Nicholsthe French director Ladj Lybritish actress rebecca hallthe indian interpreter Deepika PadukoneItalian actress and director Jasmine TrincaNorwegian screenwriter and director Joachim Trier and the Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi.

the favorites

eyes are on “EO”an interesting film about a donkey that travels through Europe, by Pole Jerzy Skolimowski; “Armageddon Time”, autobiographical account by New York filmmaker James Gray about a moment in his adolescence; Y “Decision to Leave”police noir, romantic and elegant South Korean Park Chan-Wook.

In the case of the magazine Screenwhich follows the ratings of The Guardian (UK), Los Angeles Times (USA), The Paper (China), Die Zeit (Germany), Le Monde (France), and Screen International itself, out of 10 media, wins by several bodies “Decision to Leave”, with an average of 3.2 out of 4 maximum possible points; followed by “Armageddon Time” 2.8 and “EO” 2.7 and, further back, “Crimes of the Future”, by Canadian David Cronenberg; “RMN”, by the Romanian Cristian Mungiu and “Triangle of Sadness”, by the Swedish Ruben Ostlund, all three with 2.5.

