Candidates for the Presidency of Colombia attend their first debate | News

Two months before the presidential elections in Colombia, several candidates to occupy the House of Nariño attended their first face-to-face meeting this Tuesday, in a debate organized by the Externado University.

Academics, students and some special guests review the main proposals of the presidential candidates and the questions that citizens have about them.

The candidates for the Presidency, Ingrid Betancourt, Enrique Gómez, Gustavo Petro, Luis Pérez and John Milton Rodríguez, were present at the meeting.

The debate focused on three thematic axes proposed by academics and university students, which are the Youth Agenda, the Fight against drug trafficking and consumption, and policies regarding equity and gender.

At the time, the candidates were questioned about whether they would support the continuation of the negotiations with the National Liberation Army (ELN) in Colombia: only Gómez from the National Salvation Movement refused to resume the talks.

As to whether they would participate in an Indigenous Minga, only Gómez rejected this question.

Regarding resuming relations with Venezuela, all the candidates present in the debate expressed in the affirmative.

On her occasion, for the Oxygen Green party, Ingrid Betancourt said that she will promote policies that support young people to continue with their studies and prevent them from paying onerous fees for school loans.

The candidate of the National Salvation Movement, Enrique Gómez, began this thematic agenda by saying that the majority of young people do not feel satisfied with what they studied. The candidate indicates that the problem is not Icetex, but the quality of its services.

For his part, the candidate of the Colombia Think Big Citizen Movement, Luis Pérez, addressed the issue of the digital ecosystem in Colombia. He indicated that it is necessary to modernize the country’s financial system, with the proposal of a neobank. He proposes to lend financial resources to young people, but without guarantor.

In the case of Gustavo Petro, nominated by the left-wing coalition of the Historical Pact, it was up to him to speak on the issue of protecting social leaders. Faced with this, he said that the first thing he would do in his government is to approve the Escazu Agreement.

The presidential debate organized by the Externado University was not attended by candidates Federico Gutiérrez, Sergio Fajardo and Rodolfo Hernández.