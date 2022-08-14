Candidates for the presidency of the PLD mobilize for the “public consultation” in October

At least three of the candidates for the presidency of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) carried out political activities last Saturday, in order to strengthen their respective applications.

One of them was the mayor of Santiago, Abel Martínez, who led the swearing-in of District #2 of Santo Domingo Este, which was attended by hundreds of leaders who make up his campaign team in that district.

At the meeting, Martínez assured that in order to guarantee harmony and unity within the PLD, order and the massive participation of citizens must prevail in the electoral process on October 16.

Likewise, the mayor assured that his victory will guarantee the return of the opposition party to power.

“Without a doubt, that commitment to the Dominican people will take us to the National Palace. In the PLD we cannot make mistakes; the goal ahead is a resounding victory on October 16, which will allow the PLD to continue joining forces so that in 2024 we tell the PRM, that because of a bad government and ‘for’ they are going, ”he said.

Leaders of the aforementioned constituency were present at the act held at the Los Minas Community Center, along with members of the Political Committee, Central Committee, presidents of intermediate and base committees, as well as representatives of external sectors of the party and the community.

Margarita Cedeno

For her part, former Vice President Margarita Cedeño moved her political project to Barahona for the day, where she held a meeting with locals, to whom she told them that with her victory “they will be fine again.”

“This beautiful Saturday I dedicate entirely to my people from Barahona. Here I am with a message of hope, optimism and certainty! We are going to be fine again, ”read a message from the former vice president posted on her Twitter account.

Francisco Dominguez Brito

In the case of the member of the political committee, Francisco Domínguez Brito, he held a meeting this Saturday afternoon with the coordinators of the province, Monsignor Nouel.

Those attending their meeting wore clothes in the colors of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), but with the difference that what they had written was the phrase “vote 3” in reference to the box that the candidate will use in the “consultation.” public” on October 16.

The meeting saw the PLD spokesman in the Senate, Yván Lorenzo, who from the beginning has been linked to the candidacy of Domínguez Brito.

“The Monsignor Nouel province spoke! With one voice he said: We will triumph! To each province that we go all our activities to capacity and full of hope, enthusiasm and excitement. They all seem to close the campaign, ”wrote the purple candidate.

the query

The PLD has planned to carry out a “consultation” for next October among the party’s bases, to determine which of the candidates has greater acceptance.

However, on repeated occasions they have stated that it is not a “primary process” and that anyone can claim their right to elect and be elected even after the date of the consultations.

So far, six PLD militants have shown interest in being the presidential candidate, these are Martínez, Cedeño, Domínguez Brito, Luis de León, Karen Ricardo and Martiza Hernández.