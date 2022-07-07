Cándido Fabré publishes song lyrics for Cuban migrants
The well-known Cuban musician Cándido Fabré published on Facebook on Monday the lyrics of a song focused on the great migration of inhabitants of the Island to the United States.
“It hurts to see how the jungle
swallows human beings
Many leave and do not arrive
Not only Cubans”
This is how the published letter begins. Although Fabré does not give any other details, it can be inferred that it is a musical theme that he works on, due to the specification of choruses and choruses that he makes.
The migration of more than 140,000 Cubans only from October to date, focuses the attention of those who await them in the United States, and also of those who remain on the Island. In all cases, the desire that the trip has a good term makes common cause.
The dangers of jumping into the sea, where not a few have disappeared, move many. No less risky is the journey of those who cross several Central American countries and Mexico to finally try to reach US soil. Fabré’s lyrics focus precisely on the latter, who also expressly asks that the migrants not be returned to Cuba.
Several Internet users thanked the well-known sonero. One of them, the user identified as Eduardo Alvarez Corcho commented: “Congratulations, my brother, times are hard and time is showing reality, the pain of those who start with dreams of arriving and not all of them arrive. Sad what we see today and many still ignore it. Many in his place hurt us to see the drowned dreams of those brothers who leave their dreams in a verba, the sea or in the Rio Bravo.
You can read the full song below:
It hurts to see how the jungle
swallows human beings
Many leave and do not arrive
Not only Cubans
Braving the Rio Grande
Long chains are broken
And the currents carry
The long-awaited dreams
With good luck they have arrived
Destiny’s Chosen
While the homeless
They are staying on the road
not being able to save a child
That before your eyes is gone
faith is killing you
Where were you Jesus Christ?
I would like mine
have a better future
Let there be no dark times
Make the dark light
To those who have lost their way
And today they are drifting
I wish you alive
arrive in safe harbor
Chorus
They jumped up the river
And they went down the river
Guides and choirs
what a shame they swam
Against the tide
Chorus
They jumped up the river
And they went down the river
Guide
Those children who drowned
They are not erased from my mind
Chorus
Guide
put effort into life
And your dream will come to life
2nd chorus
The one who could get from Lao there
That they do not throw it from there to here
Guide
Do not force him to return
If that is not your will
Free choirs and guides