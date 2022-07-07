Cándido Fabré publishes song lyrics for Cuban migrants

The well-known Cuban musician Cándido Fabré published on Facebook on Monday the lyrics of a song focused on the great migration of inhabitants of the Island to the United States.

“It hurts to see how the jungle

swallows human beings

Many leave and do not arrive

Not only Cubans”

This is how the published letter begins. Although Fabré does not give any other details, it can be inferred that it is a musical theme that he works on, due to the specification of choruses and choruses that he makes.

The migration of more than 140,000 Cubans only from October to date, focuses the attention of those who await them in the United States, and also of those who remain on the Island. In all cases, the desire that the trip has a good term makes common cause.

The dangers of jumping into the sea, where not a few have disappeared, move many. No less risky is the journey of those who cross several Central American countries and Mexico to finally try to reach US soil. Fabré’s lyrics focus precisely on the latter, who also expressly asks that the migrants not be returned to Cuba.

Several Internet users thanked the well-known sonero. One of them, the user identified as Eduardo Alvarez Corcho commented: “Congratulations, my brother, times are hard and time is showing reality, the pain of those who start with dreams of arriving and not all of them arrive. Sad what we see today and many still ignore it. Many in his place hurt us to see the drowned dreams of those brothers who leave their dreams in a verba, the sea or in the Rio Bravo.

You can read the full song below:

Braving the Rio Grande

Long chains are broken

And the currents carry

The long-awaited dreams

With good luck they have arrived

Destiny’s Chosen

While the homeless

They are staying on the road

not being able to save a child

That before your eyes is gone

faith is killing you

Where were you Jesus Christ?

I would like mine

have a better future

Let there be no dark times

Make the dark light

To those who have lost their way

And today they are drifting

I wish you alive

arrive in safe harbor

Chorus

They jumped up the river

And they went down the river

Guides and choirs

what a shame they swam

Against the tide

Chorus

Guide

Those children who drowned

They are not erased from my mind

Chorus

Guide

put effort into life

And your dream will come to life

2nd chorus

The one who could get from Lao there

That they do not throw it from there to here

Guide

Do not force him to return

If that is not your will

Free choirs and guides