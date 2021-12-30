Candle of a vigil for Covid victim due to fire in hospital: three sick people die

They had organized a vigil to remember a person who died of Covid, but the flame of one of the lighted candles caused a fire in the hospital. The flames spread so badly that three ICU patients died and four others were badly burned. It happened in Kosiv, in western Ukraine.

As reported by the BBC, the fire would have broken out when a candle was lit by a staff member near five oxygen concentrators, which caught fire instantly, as pure oxygen in cylinders commonly found in hospitals – and heavily relied upon to treat Covid-19 patients – it is highly flammable. Local emergency services complained that “ignorance of the basic laws of physics and failure to comply with safety rules have led to irreparable losses.” The local prosecutor’s office is investigating the incident, the Interfax news agency reported.

According to a statement, the people who died were two women and a man, while three doctors were burned. This is just the latest in a series of fatal hospital fires during the pandemic. Oxygen cylinders are believed to have been a factor in numerous hospital fires during the Covid-19 pandemic, both in Ukraine and elsewhere. Two more fatal hospital fires occurred in Ukraine in February while in September, at least 14 people were killed in North Macedonia after a fire swept through a makeshift hospital treating coronavirus patients. Last December, 10 people died in a fire in Gaziantep in Turkey and a similar fire claimed 10 lives in Romania’s Peatra Niamt in November 2020.