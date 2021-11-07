Candreva is saved, general sleep in defense

Report cards Sampdoria Bologna: only Candreva is saved, Augello badly. The defense fell asleep on Svanberg’s first goal

Audero 5 – Only one truly significant save in the first half of the match against Bologna. A save that saves the result, two or three exits that are not exactly perfect and on which Yoshida first and Askildsen afterwards put a piece of it. Svanberg’s bomb is hardly parable, especially since the Bologna player had time to go shooting. In the second half he makes an excellent save on Barrow and little else.

Bereszynski 5.5 – Good first half for the Sampdoria full-back, especially in the non-possession phase, making the Bologna players feel the presence. Even in the push phase he always tries to make his contribution with interesting crosses, like the one rejected with his arm by Arnautovic. The rescue on Soriano in the first half was essential. In the second half he falls, like the rest of the team, but of the defensive line he always seems to be the most present to himself (85 ‘Dragusin 6 – Save the door from the probable 3-1 by intervening on Samson).

Colley 5 – He immediately makes Arnautovic understand who is in charge and throws him a cue that is worth the yellow. Sometimes it feels like you are losing your position, but it recovers. Homework. On Svanberg’s goal, at the beginning of the second half, sleep is general. (73 ′ Chabot 5.5 – Enter and Bologna finds the second goal, unlucky)

Yoshida 6 – A first half where Sampdoria does not risk a lot, but where there are several interventions by the defenders in defense of Audero’s goal. The parade with the goalkeeper beaten at the end of the first half was fundamental. Good sleep overall on the goal scored by Svanberg who, undisturbed, has the time to coordinate to throw a bomb towards Audero’s goal. Half a point more for the shot that leads to Thorsby’s goal.

Augello 5 – Soriano suffers a lot. Throughout the course of the game he struggles to fold and sink, losing lucidity. Too bad he also contributes to the general sleep that leads to Svanberg’s goal in the cold. Even on the second goal, by Arnautovic, he puts his own (from 85 ‘Murru – sv).

Askildsen 6 – Excellent first half for the Sampdoria midfielder. After the wash of the head in Turin, Askildsen takes the field with the right attitude. The rescue on the goal line is fundamental in the recovery of the first half. He beats like an eel even in the second half between good things and others less (dal 67 ‘Ciervo 5.5 – The outside isn’t really his job, but he tries).

Ekdal 6 – Essential for this Sampdoria. It is he who sorts almost all the balls that gravitate from the midfield. It also goes close to scoring. The feeling is that the Sampdoria, especially in midfield, are disconnected and that this makes it more difficult for the ball to circulate.

Thorsby 5 – Positive things and negative things. Among the positives is the fact that in aerial duels he is almost always the winner. A very bad thing to constantly abandon Ekdal to his fate in the middle of the field. The two support each other poorly and the risk of interception of the balls by the balls is very high. Bloody some balls lost in the second half, especially the one that unleashes Arnautovic and leads Barrow to the shot saved by Audero. The only positive note that does not compensate for the rest, however, the goal of the momentary balance.

Candreva 6.5 – Best in the field for attitude and attempts to create the right opportunities. The difference with the opposite band to that of its competence is evident, but the outside cannot be doubled.

Caputo 5 – He slams a little more than Gabbiadini but his offensive danger against Bologna has not been achieved at all. Lacks clarity, especially in the second half.

Gabbiadini 5 – Absent. At the offensive level, no shooting worthy of note. Better on corner kicks, but that’s not enough (from 67 ‘ Torregrossa 5 – Not even a noteworthy shot).