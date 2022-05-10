Entertainment

Candy: Hulu’s new series, based on a grim true crime?

Photo of James James35 mins ago
0 13 2 minutes read

Jessica Biel plays Candy Montgomery in the new Hulu series.
Instagram @candyonhulu

Source link

Photo of James James35 mins ago
0 13 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Ricardo Crespo, former Garibaldi, is sentenced to 19 years in prison for sexual abuse against his daughter

8 mins ago

They capture Johnny Depp’s lawyer celebrate Amber Heard’s story: he accused Kate Moss of the actor’s aggression | TV and Show

10 mins ago

Aracely Arámbula, as a sphinx, dazzled with a golden dress

21 mins ago

Sienna Miller’s dog that drives all of Hollywood crazy

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button