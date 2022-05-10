Candy: Hulu’s new series, based on a grim true crime?

Chen Candy Montgomery and Allan Gore began an extramarital relationship, they never imagined the future that it held for them, something that was recreated by Jessica Biel and Pablo Schreiber in the series Candy, on Hulu.

Magazine Texas Monthly He noted, thanks to the collection of information from his sources, that Candy (Biel) was content raising her two children and socializing with other parishioners in her quiet southern town. But then cmet Allana charismatic member of the Lucas First United Methodist Church.

The two sang in the choir and played in the church’s weekly volleyball game, where they stayed after the game to talk about their week.

Their conversations were innocent at first, but Candy was attracted to Allan, longing for someone to fulfill sexual desires that her husband, Pat (Timothy Simmons), couldn’t. So according to Texas Monthlygained the confidence to ask her if she would like to have an affair.

Allan hesitated at first. He loved his wife Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey), and they were trying to give their daughter, Alisa, a sibling. But Allan also felt that his marriage lacked the passion he longed for. They both gave in to his wishes.

That day Candy went to pick up Alisa’s swimsuit to Gore’s residencewhich Betty’s daughter had accidentally forgotten for a sleepover.

According to Texas MonthlyCandy told the jury in October 1980 that Betty asked her if she had slept with Allan, and admitted the affair.

Candy told the jury that Betty then walked into the garage and grabbed an ax before returning and telling Candy to never sleep with Allan again.

Candy said that Betty was swinging the ax over and over again while Candy was begging her to stop. The fight continued into the bathroom.where hours later Betty’s body was found.

The series is based on what is described as “eerily real events”. This is not an exaggeration, because in real life, Montgomery was accused and tried for the brutal murder of Gore.

“It was challenging, very challenging,” he said. bielwho commented that although it is difficult, an actor can play a role without liking the character.

“I think you can playing a character and not liking the person“, he said. “There are aspects of the characters that I have played, including Candy, that I have not liked, but, but deep down, at the base, I understand them and I can find my way and feel empathy for them in some way.