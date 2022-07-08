“Candy”: Jessica Biel puts herself in the shoes of a cruel murderer in the trailer for the new miniseries

The case of killer Candy Montgomery will be portrayed in this upcoming crime drama miniseries. (Star Plus)

In case of Candy Montgomery is portrayed in a new miniseries that was released in Hulu last May and will soon be seen in Latin America from the catalog of Star+. titled as Candy, television production of true crime follow this woman, played by Jessica Biel in her ordinary routine as a housewife until an extramarital affair ends up leading her to commit a macabre murder . The season will be available from July 27.

“In the 1980s, Candy Montgomery is a housewife and family mother who did everything right – a good husband, two kids, a nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions – but when the pleasure of conformity begins to grow in her, her actions cry out for a little freedom… with deadly results,” says the official synopsis.

Actress Jessica Biel stars in “Candy” in the role of “The Ax Murderer.” (Star Plus)

Known by her nickname “the ax murderer”, Montgomery was 30 years old when he murdered Betty Gore. Prior to the incident, she had an ordinary life with her husband, Pat, an electrical engineer. They both had two children and regularly attended Lucas Methodist Church in Collin County, Texas. An ordinary family who lived in the same neighborhood as another ordinary family, the Gores. Betty was a primary school teacher and met her during a church activity, she also had two children from her marriage to Allan.

Candy Montgomery She got involved with Allan Gore and the couple had a secret relationship until she couldn’t take it anymore. On June 13, 1980, Betty was killed with an ax to chop wood, she was attacked a total of 41 times by her husband’s mistress . The latter was out of town and could not contact the mother of his children by phone, which is why he asked the neighbors to go check his house. It was there that they found the lifeless body of the woman.

The five episodes will be available to watch in Latin America from July 27. (Star Plus)

Jessica Biel becomes “The ax murderer”

american actress Jessica Biel brings to life this famous assassin in Candy and the rest of the cast is made up of Melanie Lynskey as Betty Gore; paul schreiber as Allan Gore; Timothy Simons as Pat Montgomery; Jessie Mueller as Sherry Cleckler; adam bartley as Richard; Justin Timberlake as Deputy Steve Deffibaugh; Jason Ritter as Deputy Denny Reese; Y Raul Esparza like Don Crowder.

The limited series based on true events was created by three-time Emmy nominee Robin Veith (Mad Men Y The Act), who was responsible for writing the first episode. Executive producing include Vieth; Biel and Michelle Purple from Iron Ocean; Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund via Eat the Cat; and Michael Uppendahl, the director of the pilot. The project was produced under the production of UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and 20th Television, of Disney Television Studios.

“Candy” is based on the true events of the macabre murder of Betty Gore. (Star Plus)

The five episodes of Candy will be available from July 27 at Star+.

