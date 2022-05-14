‘Candy’: Jessica Biel says Candy Montgomery is ‘just like all of us’

TL;RD:

Hulu’s five-part event, Candy, began May 9, starring Jessica Biel as a 1980s housewife named Candy Montgomery. On June 13, 1980, Montgomery got into an altercation with her close friend, Betty Gore (played by Melanie Lynskey in Candy), which ended with Montgomery killing Gore. Reflecting on the Montgomery crime, Biel shared that she believes the mother of two was never an inherently violent person; rather, she is “like all of us.”

Jessica Biel plays Candy Montgomery in ‘Candy’, the true story of a murder in Texas

Candy Montgomery lived quietly with her husband, Pat (Timothy Simmons), and their two children in Wylie, Texas. However, according to reports in Texas Monthly, Montgomery was sexually dissatisfied in her marriage and began an affair with Betty’s husband, Allan Gore (Pablo Schreiber), whom she met at church, in 1978. The affair continued for a year. until Gore finished. , since his wife had just given birth to her second child.

Fast-forward to the morning of June 13, 1980, Candy Montgomery visited Betty Gore to pick up a bathing suit for Betty’s oldest daughter, who had been staying with the Montgomery family for a few nights.

According to Montgomery’s account, which she later delivered at trial, Gore confronted her about the affair with her husband. Gore then allegedly left the room and returned with an axe, threatening to kill Montgomery. The two had a long fight, but Montgomery managed to take the ax and hit Gore.

Montgomery claimed that he then tried to escape, but Gore threw himself in front of the door. She allegedly whispered “shhh,” which reminded Montgomery of childhood abuse of her and sent her into a dissociated state. Montgomery then picked up the ax again and struck Gore 41 times, killing her.

Montgomery later claimed that he never intended to kill Gore. And though Montgomery was found not guilty at trial in self-defense, many people to this day debate whether it really was cold-blooded murder.

Jessica Biel thinks Candy Montgomery ‘isn’t an evil person,’ but is ‘just like all of us’

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Jessica Biel spoke about her role and reflected on the Candy Montgomery case. A main focus of the Hulu series is Montgomery’s kind and loving nature, which is what led many people to wonder if she might be capable of committing such a violent crime if it wasn’t in her own defense.

As Biel explained, he wanted to portray his character as “boisterous, playful and bright,” someone “who we really wanted you to fall in love with.”

“She is a great mom and wants everyone to love her, and she goes above and beyond. She is of service, and she is a God fearing person. All of these things are important to her,” Biel said.

At the end of the day, Biel said he believes Montgomery is “not an evil person” or “a profoundly violent human being.” Instead, she is “just like all of us.”

Where is Candy Montgomery today?

As Newsweek notes, after Montgomery’s trial, she and Pat Montgomery moved to Georgia. However, they divorced a few years later. Montgomery now reportedly uses her maiden name, Candace Wheeler, and works as a therapist for young adults.

Candy is now streaming on Hulu. New episodes drop daily until Friday, May 13.