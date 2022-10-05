‘Candy’, ‘Sagrada Familia’, ‘The Peripheral’ and four premiere series this October

Guadalupe Rodriguez

Autumn is ours (of women). At least on television screens. the vindictive june osborne (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’), The Princess Rhaenyra (‘The house of the dragon’) and the elf Galadriel from ‘The rings of power’ compete to win the audience after the summer. And not precisely because of his candor and subtlety. And they are not alone. This October, more premieres await us in which female narratives take the lead.

1. ‘Candy’ (Disney+)

When you bring movie star, true crime, and ’80s nostalgia together in the equation, you can count on a surefire hit. Jessica Biel produces and stars in this miniseries about a model housewife who reacts violently to the pressure of convention. She promises to be talked about.





Premiere: October 12

2. ‘Holy Family’ (Netflix)

Another twisted mother. Najwa Nimri he moves to the Madrid neighborhood of Fuente del Berro fleeing from a dark past. When this reaches the whole family, his life and his relationship with his neighbors blows up. dawn flowers Y Macarena Garcia complete the powerful female cast of this suspense series created by Manolo Caro (‘The house of flowers’).

Premiere: October 14.





3. ‘Transport’ (SundanceTV)

New dose for drug addicts ‘nordic noir’. As is often the case in this genre, the research lifts the darkest layers of Western societies to bring to light the winter sun money laundering and food fraud, in this case. A young journalist, an insurance agent and the manager of a bank are the agents of change in this finnish thriller about stories of ordinary people whose lives are suddenly at risk.

Premiere: October 6

4. ‘Derry Girls’ (Netflix)

Being a teenager is not easy. Especially if you live in the North Ireland broken by the violent political clashes in the 90’s. The music is good, yes. The third (and final) season of this fun teen comedy, set in a Catholic Girls College, promises more sentimental problems than political ones. Exercise for restless eyes: Where have we seen one of the protagonists before? Hint: her wardrobe was teased in a certain gossip post.

Premiere: October 7





5. ‘The Peripheral’ (Amazon Prime Video)

other series dystopian best seller pen outlet William Gibson (‘Johnny Mnemonic’). A woman, trying to keep her family together in a remote corner of North America, must fight with all her intelligence and ambition to change her future, and that of humanity. One more step in her adult career as an action actress Chloë Grace Moretz.

Premiere: October 21





6. ‘If I had only known’ (Netflix)

The Spanish version of the Turkish stories that are revolutionizing audiences. Megan Montaner, Miquel Fernandez and Michel Noher star in this romantic story about second chances, written by the Turkish screenwriter Ece Yörenç (‘Fatmagül’). The original script was going to be recorded in Turkey, but the government of that country demanded that a gay character be eliminated and, finally, the project went to Spain, where the scriptwriter joined Irma Correawhich had already explored Spanish-Turkish collaboration in ‘Sunrise’.

Premiere: October 28

7. Sister Boniface Mysteries (CosmoTV)

Confess: you would see again ‘It has written a crime’ if they replaced it on your favorite platform. In that case, this Father Brown spinoff it’s going to be your next favorite guilty pleasure. The protagonist is a nun on Vespa, forensic scientist and who makes wine in a not-so-quiet little town in the Rural England in the 1960s.

Premiere: October 19