“Candy” Tells The True Story Of A Housewife Turned Homicide

Candy trailer. (Star Plus)

Subscribe to Star+, click here

Real-life crimes are a powerful magnet in the streaming age. Whether one remembers the story on which they are based or is a total discovery, the thought, while one is watching, that everything that one sees happened, is an ingredient that produces an extra charm that fewer and fewer viewers resist. .

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Candy is a five-episode miniseries released in StarPlus which tells the story of Candy Montgomery (Jessica Biel), a wife and housewife who has always behaved correctly, respecting all the rules of society. But when something changes in her and she seeks new experiences, she puts everything at risk, even going to extreme violence and crime. The peace of a community turns into hell when the truth comes out.

Candy is the protagonist of this story, a housewife who takes her life to the extreme. (Star Plus)

These events that shocked suburban life in a town in Texas, have been brought to the small screen in 1990, with Barbara Hershey in the main role and, incredibly, another miniseries about the same case is released this year, produced by Nicole Kidman and with elizabeth olsen in the role of Candy . The attraction of the theme is evident and, as we mentioned, it is irresistible.

The production does not seek to surprise with respect to who the murderer is, quite the opposite, it leads us to lodge in us a twist that shows that the protagonist is innocent. But Candy is exactly what she seems, the only thing left to resolve are her true motivations and the series of events that culminated in a savage and heartless crime.

Subscribe to Star+, click here

The production does not seek to surprise with respect to who the murderer is, quite the opposite. (StarPlus)

Jessica Biel plays at hiding her beauty and blends in with Candy Montgomery to such an extent that we forget the actress. Her friend and long-suffering neighbor, Betty Gore, is played by Melanie Lynskey. This last actress, ironically, became world famous starring in heavenly creatures, in which she played a real-life young assassin. Candy’s husband plays him Timothy Simons and Betty’s, paul schreiber. An extra detail, Jessica Biel’s husband in real life, no less than Justin Timberlakeplays the role of police in some episodes.

Justin Timberlake, husband of Jessica Biel in real life, appears in the series. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Various statistics have highlighted that the majority of murders are between people who know each other, but it is also true that the overwhelming majority of homicides are committed by men. Candy Montgomery complies with the first stat but as for the other it must be some kind of exception to the rule. The miniseries plays with the ambiguity of a woman who is capable of putting together a discourse around her that explains the horror she has been capable of carrying out, a psychopath who moved with the rest of her community without realizing what she was doing. was able to do.

Subscribe to Star+, click here

KEEP READING

Abbott Elementary comes to Star+: learn more about the Emmy-nominated comedy

Wedding Season: a UK production for the world with a suspenseful story

Disney+ presents its long-awaited ad-supported subscription offer