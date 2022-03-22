Candy, the series that will reveal the deadly friendship of Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey

Official trailer for Hulu Original’s upcoming limited series Candy has been released, which shows Jessica Biel fully transformed for the lead role of a housewife-turned-murderer. The series, inspired by true events, is set in Texas in 1980, where Candy Montgomery (Biel) is an ordinary housewife who lives what seems to be an enviable life: a good husband, two children and a nice house, but the Dissatisfaction with her state of conformity secretly builds within her, until it all culminates in a terrible act of violence.

The trailer begins by showing, through images and music, how Candy’s life was apparently perfect. But then the scene abruptly changes, the music changes, and Candy takes the stand inside a courtroom as a defendant in a murder trial. She is asked if she liked the victim, her friend Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey), to which there is no straight answer. It makes sense that only vague answers appear in the trailer, as it relates to one of the central questions in this real-life criminal case: Why would Candy murder her friend in such a cruel and brutal way?

Candy was first announced in July 2020, but it was in late 2021 that it was officially revealed that Biel would be taking on the lead role, replacing fellow actress Elizabeth Moss. In addition to Biel and Lynskey, other main cast members include Timothy Simons as Pat Montgomery and Pablo Schreiber as Alan Gore.

The pilot script was written by three-time Emmy nominee Robin Veith, who is also an executive producer alongside Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, Biel, Michelle Purple and Michael Uppendahl, who also directed the first episode of the series.

Candy premieres on Hulu on May 9th and, in an interesting change of pace, will stream each of its five episodes every night until the end on May 13th, which is appropriate but creepy, considering that the date on The actual crime occurred on Friday the 13th. @worldwide