‘Candy’ trailer, crime drama with Jessica Biel

Hulu has released the official trailer for‘Candy’a limited series based on real events starring Jessica Biel(‘total defiance‘) in the role of assassin Candy Montgomery. Biel entered the project after replacing Elisabeth Moss, who was forced to leave the series due to a conflict of dates.

‘Candy’tells the story of the aforementioned infamous murderess and her victim, Betty Gore. Texas, 1980. Candy Montgomery apparently had it all: A loving husband with a good job, a daughter, a son, and a nice house in the new suburbs…but then why did she kill her friend from church with an ax? ?

Michael Uppendahl is directing the first episode of this miniseries from a script by Robin Veith. Co-starring Timothy Simons, Melanie Lynskey, Pablo Schreiber and Ral Esparza, the miniseries will premiere in the United States as a five-night event beginning on Monday, May 9 and ending on Friday, May 13.

Biel and his partner Michelle Purple serve as executive producers through their imprint, Iron Ocean Productions along with Uppendahl, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund and Lindsey McManus.

Produced by UCP and 20th Television, Jim Atkinson and John Bloomson are the consultants of this story that, curiously enough, will have another adaptation, also in the form of a miniseries by HBO Max entitled ‘Love&Death’which will be released later this year and features Emmy nominee Elizabeth Olsen as the lead.

