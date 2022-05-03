candylion and her lovely Ramona Flowers cosplay from Scott Pilgrim VS The World

The cosplay community has great affection for many of the characters that appear in series and movies, largely because they are part of popular culture. Are you a fan of Scott Pilgrim VS The World? Then only the Ramona Flowers cosplay performed by the beautiful candylion model can be appreciated.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, this time we will enter a characterization that presents us with a Ramona Flowers identical to the one we could see in the Scott Pilgrim VS The World Movie, and she will surely steal the eyes of more than one looking directly into her eyes.

In this case it is not so much the wig, the makeup or the wardrobe that determines the quality of the interpretation, but the simple fact that the model in question is very similar to Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Ramona’s interpreter in Scott Pilgrim’s VS The World has certainly left her mark, and the Candylion cosplay reminds her a lot.

We must mention that, just by seeing her, it is clear to us that this will not be the only time we see her representing the beloved character of Ramona Flowers, with a resemblance that will surely confuse fans deeper into the tape. Candylion always finds a way to amaze us and with this simple but perfect cosplay we are left with a good taste in our mouths.

Ramona Victoria “Rammy” Flowers is an American expat who used to live in New York and now works as a “ninja delivery girl” for Amazon.ca in Canada. She is 24 years old and is Scott’s main love interest. She reveals very little about herself and is very guarded about her past in New York before moving to Toronto. She is capable of traveling through subspace and has seven evil exes who challenge Scott for her affections.