Candylion cosplays Venom and Carnage from Spider-Man

In the cosplay scene, when it comes to paying tribute to characters related to Spider-Man, we usually see girls cosplaying as Mary Jane or Gwen Stacy, but candylion decided to show us what the villains could look like Venom and Carnage in female version with its cosplay of Spider-Man.

The first time we saw candylion cosplaying the symbiote Venom It was a couple of years ago, when he introduced us to his own version of the villain in an outfit inspired by the famous villain. At that time Candylion said that this was one of his favorite sessions, with photographs taken by the photographer GeekStrong.

The following times that candylion made cosplays inspired by Spider-Man presented us with his own versions of Spider-Man and Mary Jane, but a few months ago he became a villain again by presenting his carnage-cosplay, inspired by the Venom movie. Let there be Carnage.

At the beginning of this year candylion He re-shared photos of his carnage-cosplay, with two photographs in positions that his fans liked very much. In fact, the wig that she used in these sessions made some fans ask Candylion to do a Gwen Stacy cosplay in the future, because she looks good as a blonde and is an important character that she needs to interpret.

If you like the work of candylion I recommend that you follow her on her social networks, as she can boast of having some of the best cosplays on the scene. Although their Venom and Carnage cosplay They didn’t look bad on her, I invite you to see her cosplay of Ramona Flowers by Scott Pilgrim, because she looks as good as Mary Elizabeth Winstead.