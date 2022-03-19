Candylion Ramon Flowers cosplay

Scott Pilgrim’s comic book by Bryan Lee O’Malley has a very special place in the hearts of many thanks to its cinematic adaptation with Scott Pilgrim vs. The Worldwhere we saw Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead in the role of Scott and Ramona Flowers. The casting for Ramona is considered one of the best and the cosplayer candylion she looks nearly identical to her in the cosplays she’s done over the years.

candylion is a very popular cosplayer who also has many years of experience, and one of her best cosplays without a doubt is that of Ramona Flowers. The first time we saw Candylion cosplaying this character was in 2017, but since then we have seen her perfect her look to present cosplay by Ramona Flowers perfect.

the character of Ramona Flowers It is distinguished by its constant changes of look, which are more noticeable according to its hair color. throughout the years candylion has presented different aspects of Ramona Flowers with her cosplays, each one better than the last.

The resemblance of candylion with Mary Elizabeth Winstead when making Ramona Flowers cosplay It is undeniable, because even the cosplays that he performs with alternative outfits to those we saw in the movie look like they were taken from the big screen. Among these skins is one wearing a Sex Bob-Omb shirt, Scott’s gang from the comics and the movie.

on a certain occasion candylion showed us a Ramon Flowers cosplay inspired by what the character looks like in the beat ’em up Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game, which was re-released by Ubisoft on all platforms last year. This cosplay is accompanied by the backpack and the bat that Ramona Flowers uses to attack.

If you like cosplays of candylion I recommend that you follow her on her social networks, because her years doing cosplays are reflected in the high quality of her costumes. In addition to his Ramon Flowers cosplayI invite you to see her Lola Bunny cosplay, one of the most popular characters among cosplay fans.