Canelo Álvarez and a spicy response when asked about Gennady Golovkin

definitely the season Boxing’s 2022 began in April then with the clash between Errol Spence and Yordenis Ugas, but one of the highlights appears when Canelo Álvarez faces Dmitry Bivol on May 7 in Las Vegas. On the other hand, in the last hours, the Mexican was consulted about the possible fight against Gennady Golovkin and the man from Guadalajara launched a spicy response.

More than the Russian, boxing fans think of the Kazakh because, if the man from Guadalajara wins next month, there will be a trilogy. Due to this, both the Gaudalajara-born and Eddie Hearn are consulted on more than one occasion for the clash could occur in September.

On the other hand, in the last few hours, Canelo Álvarez was consulted about Gennady Golovkin and launched spicy responses in this regard. “I didn’t see the fight. I saw a highlight, but I didn’t see the fight yet. But I know what he supposedly did.”the Mexican commented to a small group of journalists in the last few hours, as reported by Boxing Scene.

And I add: “I am 100% focused on Bivol, but nothing matters about the Golovkin fight. I’m 100% focused on the Bivol fight, and then we’ll see. But people want to see that fight, right? That fight will be for the fans.”. Finally, the Mexican went a little further and commented that the Kazakh did not surprise him.

“I am not impressed. But he looked good, he looked strong. But I will never be impressed. So, I’m never impressed by him. I know what he does and I know he is a strong fighter. I know what kind of fighter he is, but I’m not going to be impressed because I know him.”concluded Canelo Álvarez, who, whether he likes it or not, begins to heat up the fight.