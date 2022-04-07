Canelo Álvarez and a surprising detail in the contract for his fight with Dmitry Bivol

Throughout his entire career, Saúl Álvarez has been pointed out as a boxer who seeks to take advantage of each fight he fights by imposing different clauses in his contracts.. However, Eddie Hearn came out to respond to the Mexican’s critics by commenting that to clash against Dmitry Bivol he did not ask for an agreed weight and did not impose a limit on the Russian’s rehydration.

No doubt next May 7 Canelo will have a tough fight because he goes up to 175 pounds for the second time, but against an opponent who is much younger than him and who is in a great moment, unlike Sergey Kovalev.. Because of this, many of the Mexican’s critics have said that he imposes different conditions to carry out the fight.

However, Eddie Hearn spoke with DAZN Boxing Show and commented that the man from Guadalajara rejected any type of advantage he could get from Bivol. “I think Saúl must be given a lot of credit. When you fight Canelo, all these guys die for that opportunity. It’s the legacy fight, the big pay fight. Canelo could have gotten a fight at catchweight (opposite Dmitry Bivol). Dmitry Bivol is not a huge 175. He would have taken anything under 171 and we had these conversations with Eddy Reynoso. But Canelo Álvarez and Eddy said, ‘no agreed weight’”, commented the British.

And I add: “If this is for the 175-pound world title, so be it, and the rehydration clause doesn’t exist either. They could have put the rehydration clause in this contract very easily and said, ‘Why a rehydration clause?’”. In turn, the CEO of Matchroom Boxing commented that he wanted to impose a rehydration clause because the Russian can reach the day of the fight at 185 pounds. “But no. He (Cinnamon) he doesn’t feel like that’s what the greats do. I know I’m a huge fan of Canelo Alvarez, but he has the ability in any of these negotiations to screw over anyone else. He went through the same thing with the Billy Joe Saunders ring-size situation. Do you remember mess about the size of the ring? “No problem, said Canelo”, the businessman explained.

Eddie Hearn said that Canelo gives up any kind of advantage

Undoubtedly, for Eddie Hearn, the Mexican does not want any kind of advantage since, according to him, this would take away his value when winning. “Then, (Cinnamon) he’s giving up any advantages he might have because he feels that would diminish the gains of moving up in weight to fight a really bigger man. But he wants to fight the bigger man, he wants to be the underdog in the fight. It is very difficult to see him as an underdog in a fight, but he is giving Dmitry Bivol a lot of advantages in the fight”, Eddie Hearn finished.