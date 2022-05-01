Canelo Álvarez and the accusation of fracturing a boxer 20 kilos smaller

Canelo Álvarez celebrating after winning a fight in 2011. (Francisco Estrada/Jam Media/LatinContent via Getty Images)

Canelo Álvarez is a guy used to the spotlight. It’s been that way for most of his life.. However, on certain occasions his name has been mixed with some scandals. The first during his career, and the one with the most media coverage, involved another boxer. In October 2011, Ulysses archie Solís denounced having been the victim of physical attacks by Saúl Álvarez.

According to the version of Solís, who at that time was world light flyweight champion, the fight began in the Barracanca de Oblatos, in Jalisco, where both were going to run. At some point, the two fighters paired up on their routes and that’s when everything exploded: Canelo allegedly claimed the archie for having had communication with a sentimental partner of his.

“Suddenly he began to demand many things from me. He asked me: ‘Why are you hanging out with my wife?’. To which I didn’t tell her that I don’t even know her. And without further ado, she hit me with a left overhand and a right cross, which fractured my jaw, ”were Solís’ statements to the press.. According to the boxer, after getting up from the floor, Álvarez attacked him again and threw a couple more blows, which caused a double jaw fracture.

Solís sued Saúl Álvarez for the crime of injuries. Canelo’s version pointed to one of his brothers as responsible: Juan Ramón Álvarez. According to what the multi-champion today said, he arrived at Barranca de Oblatos because his coach, Eddy Reynoso, told him that Juan Ramón and archie they had had a fight that was started by Solis. On several occasions, Canelo avoided the subject when he was asked about the complaints of the also Guadalajara fighter whom he had known since his childhood.

In 2012, Solís gave an interview to Process in which he argued various obstacles in the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office because, always according to his story, Canelo Álvarez had friends in that institution. Ulises even said that there were witnesses who witnessed that attack and that they had voluntarily offered to testify and support their version of events..

Continue reading the story

The weight difference between Canelo and Solís was approximately 20 kilos; and with Juan Ramón, a welterweight fighter, there was a distance of 17 kilos. Although in this case it was a street brawl, in boxing the tonnage is always a decisive factor In either version, Solís had a clear disadvantage.

At that time, Álvarez had already conquered the super welterweight world title and his name was beginning to occupy highly relevant international billboards. Solís was one of the most consistent fighters in his division, although he did not enjoy much media coverage. Precisely the public image of Canelo Álvarez was a core aspect in the conflict, since the redhead argued that Solís only wanted to hang on to his prestige and earn money; while archie He maintained that Juan Ramón blamed himself to avoid any problems for his brother.

Solis during a world title fight at Madison Square Garden (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Solis was demanding $9 million as part of his lawsuit. He only returned to fight on two more occasions after the fracture of the jaw with a balance of one victory and one defeat. His last fight took place on May 9, 2013 against Edgar Sosa. During his career, Solís won two world titles in two divisions. He held the flyweight belt eight times between 2006 and 2009 before losing it to Brian Viloria. Then, two years later, he conquered the light flyweight belt against the Argentine Luis Alberto Lazarte. He was only able to defend the scepter once, before the incidents at Oblatos.

The lawsuit came to an end in December 2015, when Saúl Álvarez compensated Solís for an unspecified amount of money, according to the TMZ portal. By that time, Canelo was already installed in the major boxing leagues, a place he continues to hold to date. The Solís issue was shelved and neither side mentioned it publicly again.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO