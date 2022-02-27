‘Canelo’ Álvarez announces who will be his next rival

The Mexican Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarezone of the great stars of world boxing, confirmed this Friday that his next fight will be against the Russian Dmitry Bivol on May 7 for the WBA light heavyweight world title.

The boxer from Guadalajara, 31, made the fight known through a message on his Twitter account in which the venue of the event was not announced.

– It’s official! #CaneloBivol

I will fight this coming May 7th against Dmitry Bivol for the WBA World Championship at 175 lbs. Soon we will confirm the venue. – It’s happening! #CaneloBivol

The The last time that ‘Canelo’ went into a ring was on November 6 in his knockout victory against the American Caleb Plantwhich established him as the first undisputed super middleweight champion (168 pounds, 76.2kg) in boxing history.

The Mexican now assumes the challenge of returning to light heavyweight (175 pounds, 79.3 kg) against the undefeated BivolWorld Boxing Association (WBA) title holder.

The 31-year-old Russian boxer has a record of 19 wins (11 by knockout) and no losses.

Considered one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world, Álvarez has 57 wins (39 knockouts), two draws and a single losssuffered against the American Floyd Mayweather Jr. by points in 2013, when he was 23 years old.

