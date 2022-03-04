‘Canelo’ Álvarez attacks Andy Ruiz and calls him undisciplined

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez criticized his colleague Andy Ruiz Jr. because he said that he was poorly disciplined since he almost did not attend training with his team.

Ruiz Jr. is an American boxer of Mexican descent who in June 2019 snatched the unified heavyweight titles of the WBO, WBA, IBO and IBF from Anthony Joshua, however, in the rematch fight, held in December that same year, he lost them.

During 2020 Andy had no activity, but announced that he had joined Eddy Reynoso’s so-called “Canelo Team”. It was until May 2021 when he returned to the ring to face and defeat Chris Arreola; since then he has not been back in the ring.

Andy Ruiz joined ‘Canelo’ Álvarez’s team after losing his titles in the rematch against Anthony Josgua | aPhoto: Getty Images

His absence is due to the fact that in August of last year he underwent a knee operation in Jalisco, performed by Pedro Lomelí, the same surgeon who operated on ‘Canelo’ in 2016. Little has been known about his recovery, however , Saúl Álvarez recently spoke about him and they were not good things.

It all started because Ryan García, a 23-year-old promise, left the “Canelo Team” accusing Eddy Reynoso of not paying the same attention to all boxers.

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez was questioned about these statements on journalist Elie Seckbach’s YouTube channel ESNews, to which he replied: “Eddy has time for all the fighters, you can ask everyone. If you take the time to be in the gym and train properly, with discipline, Eddy will always be there. If you come and train 20 minutes, then you don’t come for four days or you arrive after the time you had agreed, you need to be disciplined.

And then he lashed out at Andy Ruiz Jr: “You can ask Óscar Valdez and Frank Sánchez. I don’t know what happened with Andy Ruiz, it’s the same as with Ryan Garcia. He came one day and then he doesn’t come anymore.”

But the words of ‘Canelo’ Álvarez did nothing more than provoke Ryan García, because on his Twitter account he attacked him: “’Canelo’ does not know the facts. The first camp I had with Eddy was great, then everything went wrong, he only showed up two weeks before the Francisco Fonseca fight and that’s when I asked my manager to talk to him about finding a new trainer.

The young man added: “Frank Sánchez had a fight where Eddy only showed up on the day of the fight, so ask ‘Canelo’ to explain that to you! Let’s stop the back and forth and focus on the fights at hand. By the way, I have nothing but respect for Eddy, that’s the truth.”

