Canelo Alvarez called out the Pitbull Cruz before the fight. What did he tell you?

Midtime Editorial

04.17.2022





As his nickname says, Isaac Cruz came out like a real Pitbull to devour the Cuban Yuriorkis Gamboa in the pre-starter of the show developed at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. A part of the Mexican fighter’s momentum had to do with the Canelo Álvarez, who had the great detail of calling him before entering the ring.

Still in the locker room of the Dallas Cowboys stadium, the Pitbull received the call from Saúl Álvarez and Eddy Reynoso to show him full support in the face of the commitment in which he came out ahead with a powerful exhibition that ended with a technical knockout in the fifth episode.

“Hello, Saúl! How are you?” The Pitbull responded to the call. “Make a big deal out of it, my Pitbull! We’re going to be supporting you”said Álvarez Barragán, who will fight Dimitry Bivol in Las Vegas on May 7 looking for the World Boxing Association Semi-Complete World Championship.

What would be behind Canelo’s call to Pitbull

In the same function in which Errol Spence Jr. defeated Yordenis Ugás with a tremendous beating, the Mexican Isaac Cruz opened the doors of a possible fight with Ryan Garcíathe Mexican-American who precisely disassociated himself from the orders of Eddy Reynoso in the Canelo Team.

At the time, García alleged that the coach “only attended to Álvarez” and neglected him during the time they worked together, to which Reynoso and Saúl replied that things “are taken from whom they come from”, minimizing the words of the nicknamed king ry.

It is no coincidence that, with Ryan Garcia recently splitting from the Canelo Team and knowing that he is in the plans for a fight with Isaac Cruz, Canelo and Eddy have reached out to the Pitbull to express their support.