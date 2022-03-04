“Canelo” Álvarez confirms betrayal and assures that he is already from Atlas: Who will buy Chivas?

The Mexican boxer did not give further explanations, but he did clarify that he is now a fan of the Rojingeros.

From overnight Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez changed the Chivas de Guadalajara for the residents of Perla Tapatia, since the Mexican boxer was surprised to reveal that he is no longer a follower of the rojiblanco team, He also had time to clarify part of what he discussed with the Atlas players before playing the Final against León a couple of months ago.

The boxer had been, until last March 2, publicly a faithful fan of the Sacred Flock, however, in an interview with Zona3noticias, “Canelo” stated that he was already from the Atlas, without giving further explanations, nor does it clarify what it was that led him to change colors.

Although there were already indications that he grew fond of the Red and Blacks, because before they will play the Final the previous tournament held a talk with the players where they explained the importance of giving oneself to the maximum in order to achieve their objectives, which in this case was to try to obtain the second title in its history, since for 70 years they were not champions of Mexican soccer.

“I was born and changed many important things in my life, because I have had many important or key fights in my career. I told them that after winning that championship I was going to change their lives and that they put all of them, that it was just one more day to be champions and that it was going to change everyone’s life”, “Canelo” recalled this Wednesday about the day he chatted with the soccer players who are sports rivals of Chivas.

Canelo wanted to buy Chivas

A few years ago, the Mexican boxer would have put 300 million dollars on the table to buy Chivas, but at the time Jorge Vergara categorically refused, however, over the years many followers of the Flock hope that Álvarez will return to the fray for the rojiblanco team that has suffered a lot in recent times due to financial problems, although with these declarations of the boxer, it seems complicated that he becomes interested in a team that he no longer supports.

