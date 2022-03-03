Canelo Álvarez declares himself an Atlas fan: I’m already red and black VIDEO

The League title won by the Atlas at the tournament opening 2021 It was enough for them to add one more fan, it is nothing more and nothing less than Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. The Mexican boxer He confessed that he is already a red and black fanespecially to what encouraged them with a speech prior to the Final who lived before the beast.

The best pound for pound explained that that speech to the red and black one day before the Final, was based on his own experiencewhere he encouraged them to give everything in the crucial duel, because if they were victorious their lives would change.

“I am already (red and black)“, he convincingly threw the Canelo Alvarezwho delved into his message: “It was born to me and I said it from experiencemany things have changed my life, I have been in important or key fights in my career, which is nothing more than putting all my efforts, you already did everything in the gym, when you are there in the ring it is to put all of yourself, and winning changes your life.

“They were words that I was born to say because I have lived themor, was the only thing I told them, that after winning that championship, his life was going to changeand that they put all of them, that It was one more day to be champions and it was going to change everyone’s life“, detailed the boxer to the Guadalajara reporter Omar Pérez Campos.

The Canelo Alvarez explained that 2021 was a great year for his coach Eddy Reynosobecause saw the champion Atlas and in boxing they managed to unify the titles in the super middleweight division.

“It was a great year for Eddy, he won his Atlas, we won, so I’m very happy“.

It no longer suits Chivas

The Canelo Alvarez I had accepted a few years ago that He was a Chivas faneven on different occasions has appeared in photographs with the red and white shirt; however, the title of Atlas which ended a 70-year drought without a league title, made him change his mind.