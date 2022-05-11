Canelo Alvarez. Eddy Reynoso, in “crisis” due to continuous failures of the “Canelo Team”

After the defeat of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in view of Dmitry Bivol last weekend in the T Mobile from The Vegas, Nevadain the camp of “Canelo Team” There is great concern about the results of what is going on in 2022.

It is well known that Eddy Reynoso He is the one who commands the team of great boxers, but so far this year the work has not borne the fruits expected by the best coach of the year 2021 according to the World Boxing Council.

And it is that there are several factors that have the son of the ‘Chepo’ Reynoso ‘between the ropes’. At the beginning of 2022 one of the great prospects of this team, Ryan Garciadecided to leave the ‘Canelo Team’ because he felt that not enough attention was paid to him.

In March, together with Mauricio ‘Chale’ Aceves, Eddy Reynoso saw how Julio Cesar ‘Rey’ Martinez lost to Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalezin a true boxing exhibition by the Nicaraguan.

The last two weeks have also been forgettable for Reynosobecause on April 30 his fighter Oscar Valdez lost undefeated and super featherweight belt to Shakur Stevensonwhile your strongest card, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez fell against Dmitry Bivol in his attempt to seize the light heavyweight scepter of the WBA.

It is certainly a negative streak for Eddy Reynoso and all the ‘Canelo Team’who will soon seek to culminate with it and return these three great talents of boxing to glory.