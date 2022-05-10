‘Canelo’ Álvarez forgets the defeat in the ring singing at a party with Diego Boneta

On May 7, Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez suffered a painful unanimous decision loss at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, against the Russian Dmitry Bivol, for which he did not win the World Boxing Association Semi-Complete Championship; However, the Mexican quickly left the bitter drink behind as he went to a party to sing.

It was his wife Fernanda Gómez who shared several videos in her Instagram stories in which the boxer, badly beaten in the face, can be seen singing with his friend, actor Diego Boneta, various songs such as ‘La Media Vuelta’ in a club night, which, according to the TMZ portal, was the Zouk of Resorts World.

Who was also sharing videos of the party night was the actress Renata Notni, who is Boneta’s partner. In one of those clips, “Canelo” gives a kick similar to the one that the singer Luis Miguel does, at the request of the actor, and then they both start singing “When the Sun Heats.”

In the recordings that Fernanda Gómez shared, you can also see ‘Canelo’ Álvarez from behind giving a speech before the people who were in the nightclub, who were cheering him all the time.

“But I want to tell you that in this life the one who does not take risks, the one who does not take challenges, never does anything,” said the boxer.

‘Canelo’ continued: “he who is afraid of losing never does anything in life and today I had to lose and as a man you have to accept it, you have to have the balls to accept it”.

Finally, he said that the defeat would serve him: “but I want to tell you that this is going to make me much stronger and what is to come, you cannot even imagine what is to come, thank you very much, thank you for the support and have fun.”

What follows for ‘Canelo’ Álvarez is the rematch against Dmitry Bivol, as he said he was willing to face the Russian again.

Something that Bivol has already confirmed, since after his victory and listening to what the Mexican said, he told the media: “there is no problem. I wanted this fight for a long time. I’m ready for revenge.”

In addition, he asserted: “I only defeated a rival who wanted my belt; I don’t feel like a king, I was just better. I was focused, he threw powerful punches and got tired. ‘Canelo’ is a great boxer, but I hit him well on the counterattack. That was the key.”

