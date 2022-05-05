Sports

Canelo Álvarez gives Bivol physical advantages in writing. Can he lose the fight?

Photo of James James23 mins ago
0 13 2 minutes read

The countdown begins for what is probably the most anticipated battle of this first half of 2022. Saul, the Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol the faces will be seen in the North American patio within the 175 pounds with the aim of knowing who is the best in its category, a fact that has already generated endless expectations worldwide.

For such a situation, the native of Guadalajara has decided to make a series of modifications in his training routine and in his diet. One of the most striking aspects was his inclusion in the veganisma fact that he proved after seeing a documentary on Netflix that speaks of the virtues that this diet has for elite athletes like him.

Source link

Photo of James James23 mins ago
0 13 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Memorandum of understanding signed by the World Baseball and Softball Federation and the Cuban Federation

16 seconds ago

The hint that Ambriz sent to “Sinha” about the reinforcements for Toluca

11 mins ago

Nest starts as the favorite to win the Kentucky Oaks | Equestrianism 123

36 mins ago

The reasons that do not convince Marcelo Bielsa to direct Chivas

60 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button