Canelo Álvarez gives Bivol physical advantages in writing. Can he lose the fight?

The countdown begins for what is probably the most anticipated battle of this first half of 2022. Saul, the Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol the faces will be seen in the North American patio within the 175 pounds with the aim of knowing who is the best in its category, a fact that has already generated endless expectations worldwide.

For such a situation, the native of Guadalajara has decided to make a series of modifications in his training routine and in his diet. One of the most striking aspects was his inclusion in the veganisma fact that he proved after seeing a documentary on Netflix that speaks of the virtues that this diet has for elite athletes like him.

However, one of these changes could be detrimental to Canelo Álvarez in his goal of obtaining a new victory from the Russian boxer, who at 31 years of age has a total of 19 wins in 19 fightsof which he has achieved 11 by way of chloroform, thus conforming as a rival to fear.

What did Canelo Álvarez do that could benefit Dmitry Bivol?

According to information from the president of the Matchroom Boxing company, Eddie Heran, the Canelo Alvarez did not suggest integrating a rehydration or weight clause for the day of the fight against the Russian boss, which seems to be a kind of advantage for him considering that his tonnage is the 175 pounds for the 168 usually used by the people of Guadalajara.

“They know that Canelo Alvarez could have agreed to a weight for this fight. Dmitry Bivol is not a massive 175-pounder. He would have easily accepted any weight from 171 pounds (…) Both immediately said no to the agreed weight. If this fight is going to be for the 175-pound title, that’s the way it’s going to be fought. There is no agreed weight”, indicated the president of the company that promotes Saúl.

It should be noted that, despite being the broad dominator of 168 pounds by being the champion of the International Boxing Council, Association, Organization and Federation, the Canelo Alvarez He is not unaware of the 175 after the battle he had a few years ago against Sergei Kovalev.

In this contest, the Mexican was the winner after knocking him out in the tenth round. However, it is a reality that, throughout it, showed a certain tiredness that prevented him from showing the speed and dynamism that characterizes him, a fact that he will seek to avoid when he faces the undefeated fighter born in Russia.

Saul Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol They will enter the ring this Saturday, May 7 in Las Vegas, United States. If he beat his rival, the Mexican would possibly be closing the trilogy against the Kazakh Gennady Golovkin, in a contest that could take place in the middle of next September.

