Canelo Álvarez laughs at his haters with a meme: “My brain is fried”

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez he is clear that any decision he makes about his future rival will be strongly criticized, so he was encouraged to publish a ironic meme addressed to all its many ‘haters’who have noted the indecision he has shown to choose to his rival on May 7.

Until now, the man from Guadalajara has two proposals on the table, one of them coming from Eddie Hearn who wants to see him fight against Dmitry Bivol and Gennady Golovkin for 85 million dollars, while the second comes from Al Haymon, who presented him with 100 million greens for the matches against Jermall Charlo and David Benavidez.

Without having yet announced the rival he will face in May, possibly in Las Vegas, Canelo meanwhile has fun, waiting to announce its final decision.

“If he fought Charlo, he dodged Bivol. If he fought Bivol, he dodged Charlo. If he fought Beterbiev, he dodged Bivol. If he fought Benavidez, he dodged Charlo. If he fought Charlo, he dodged Benavidez,” you can read in Canelo’s stories.

“If he fought Bivol, he dodged Beterbiev. If he fought Beterbiev, he dodged Charlo. If he fought Benavidez, he dodged Beterbiev. If he fought Bivol, he dodged Benavidez. If he fought Charlo, he dodged Beterbiev. If he fought Benavidez He dodged Bivol. He fought Beterbiev, he dodged Benavidez. My brain is fried.”

In the last hours it had been commented that he opted for Hearn’s offer, although he left to clarify that negotiations are still going onwithout disclosing a date of when his opponent could be met.

