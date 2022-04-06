Canelo Álvarez launched a harsh accusation and Gennady Golovkin agreed with him

Next Saturday, at dawn in Mexico, Gennady Golovkin returns to the ring to face Ryota Murata for the WBA and IBF Middleweight World Titles in Tokyo, Japan. On the other hand, in the last few hours, the Kazakh spoke to the press and admitted that he had not had quality rivals since he faced Canelo Álvarez, something that the man from Guadalajara already hinted at when the Asian returned to the Pole Kamil Szeremata after more than one year of inactivity.

Without a doubt, next weekend, the world champion of the International Boxing Federation risks his future because a defeat leaves him further down the ring than inside. That is why He needs to win to then have the trilogy against Eddy Reynoso’s fighter, who will fight Dmitry Bivol on May 7.

On the other hand, in the last few hours, Gennady Golovkin agreed with Yahoo Spots by mentioning that he had no level rivals since he faced. “It’s a good question, actually, and I don’t want to blame anyone, don’t get me wrong. But trust me, I still want to box. I still want to challenge the best fighters. I still want to be active. But as you obviously know, I signed with DAZN. And this is how they see the development of my career. This is how they see and this is how they approach the business of boxing.”expressed the Kazakh, implying that he wants to remain in the world elite.

On the other hand, the man from Guadalajara had already mentioned this when he was interviewed by A los Golpes, remembering that they criticized him for fighting Avni Yildirim, while Triple G had returned to Kamil Szarameta, who was unknown to the Mexican. “I don’t have anything personal with Golovkin. They fill their mouths with Golovkin. If I fight him and win, because I’m sure I can knock him out, they’re going to start saying ‘he was old’, I know this story perfectly. I know. And if he had not fought Yildirim they would be saying that he went under the rules of the championships and that he did not fight with the challenger. There is Golovkin the official championship challenger, with a nobody, and they did not say anything “commented the Mexican, in February 2021, implying that the Asian did not have great opposition on his return.

Gennady Golovkin knows the risks of fighting at 40

In dialogues with BoxingScene.com, Gennady Golovkin commented that he feels great, but he clarified that it is a problem to feel that way at 40 years old. “I would say I feel great at my age. I’m almost 40. I’ve never been 40 before, so I don’t know what it should be like. But the way I feel right now, it’s great. I just realized it’s not even normal. This could be one of my problems”, commented the Kazakh.