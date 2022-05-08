Canelo Álvarez loses to the Russian Dmitry Bivol who dents his immaculate crown

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 07: Dmitry Bivol giving Canelo Álvarez a left hand in the fight that took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images)

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez finally met a boxer who made him see his luck in a 12-round battle where the Russian dominated for a large part of the fight Dmitry Bivol It was evident, causing the most complicated meeting for the Mexican in years that ended in a painful loss by unanimous decision.

The Mexican fighter was unable to win the WBA Semi-Complete title, which would have positioned him as the undisputed world champion in his category. The title of that division belonged to Bivol, so he defended and retained the crown from him.

In the match held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the absence of the dominance that Canelo had shown in all his previous fights was notorious and painful for his indisputable fans, who had not seen him fall since September 14. of 2013 against Floyd Mayweather, the only one in his professional history. Now that figure is two losses.

On this occasion, Dmitry Bivol won 7 of the 12 rounds, in which he kept Saúl Álvarez locked up and suffering several times against the ropes.

Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

the three judges gave Bivol the victory by 115-113.

“Today I proved that I am the best, I kept my belts, Canelo is a great champion and I respect him a lot. If you don’t believe in yourself who are you going to believe in, I believed in myself, I felt better than ever in the fight, I enjoyed it all,” Bivol said after the fight.

“He’s a great champion, in boxing you win and lose, he had to win and you have to accept it. He’s a good fighter, you can’t hit him so easily, I put up a great fight and in the end the people are the ones who win.” “There is no excuse, he is a great fighter, he wins and loses and you have to accept it as is, but it doesn’t stay that way,” he warned. Canelo Álvarez replied.

