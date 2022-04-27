Saúl Canelo Álvarez with his coach Eddy Reynoso (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

While there was the expectation to discover the rivals of Cinnamon Alvarez by 2022, the name of a fighter that no one imagined appeared on the scene, mainly because he is not a boxer, but a Mixed Martial Arts athlete. Is about Kamaru Usmanthe welterweight champion in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

On one occasion, the 34-year-old Nigerian raised his hand to jump into boxing and measure himself against Saul; However, the possibility was immediately dismissed from the corner of the Mexican, because even on social networks he criticized this type of disciplinary crossing.

Unexpectedly, the CEO of Dominance MMA Management, ali abdelaziza company that promotes athletes in martial arts, went to his account of Twitter to call “chicken” Cinnamon for not fighting Usman and even criticized his recent rivals for the number of followers they have on Instagram.

Dominance MMA Management CEO Ali Abdelaziz (Photo: Twitter/@AliAbdelaziz00)

“@Canelo he is a complete chicken, he’s fighting guys with 5000 followers on Instagram, these guys will never do anything for his legacy. Now I understand why you don’t want to lose to someone like @USMAN84kg. This is chicken style, no risk, no reward”, affirmed the Egyptian businessman.

Given this assertion of the promoter, Cinnamon Alvarez He did not want to remain silent and replied out of fear with a mockery of his person, since he briefly made him understand that he had no idea who he was.

“Who the fuck is this?”Saúl wrote along with a couple of laughing emoticons, so his reaction immediately went viral and provoked ridicule from his followers, who also did not agree with the words of Ali Abdelaziz.

Canelo Álvarez made fun of the promoter who called him “chicken” (Photo: Twitter/@canelo)

“It would be the biggest fight in history. See the pound-for-pound best of combat sports and go head to head. It would probably be the biggest event in history.”Usman stated for DAZN in December 2021, when he referred to the two fighters as the best in their discipline today.

At the time, Saul Alvarez He had just been proclaimed the first undisputed champion at 168 pounds, so his name was on everyone’s lips and names came from everywhere, with that of usman as the most eccentric due to its origin of the UFC.

“That is something that does not scare me. That’s something that wakes me up in the morning. It is something for which I could risk leaving my daughter for another 12 weeks, “said the Nigerian.

The Nigerian fighter, Kamaru Usman, claimed to want to measure himself against Canelo Álvarez (Photo: EFE/Mario Ruiz)



After these first statements, the name of Saul Alvarez He has not left Usman’s agenda, who has repeated the speech on several occasions, with the aim of generating expectations and a possible opening of doors in the future.

In fact, in an interview with TMZ, the Mexican explained that at the moment it is not a possibility. “Never say no, but right now it’s not in my future”, affirmed the man from Jalisco.

This has not stopped the objectives of the UFC welterweight champion, since he has recently emphasized his interest and desire, despite the fact that the president of the UFCDiana White has shown her disagreement.

“Yes! I think it can be safe. If there is a correct amount, if it generates money for the company, if it generates dollars, it makes sense. It could definitely happen. He has expressed interest in it. All you have to do is pick up a phone, make the call, and get going,” Kamaru said. sportbible at the beginning of April.

KEEP READING:

Who is Kamaru Usman, the UFC fighter who threatened a fight against Canelo Álvarez

Julio César Chávez visited Canelo Álvarez prior to the fight against Bivol

“No one can beat me”: Canelo Álvarez was confident before the fight against Bivol