Canelo Álvarez pauses his training to dance with a song by J Balvin in the ring

Saul Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 KO’s) continues with his preparation for the fight that will take place on May 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in The Vegas, Nevada.

That day, Canelo will go up to the ring to face the Russian Dmitry Bivol (19-0, 11 KO’s) for the light heavyweight title of the World Boxing Association (WBA).

But while the aforementioned date arrives, the man from Guadalajara takes the opportunity to intensify his training, although he also takes time to have fun.

Cinnamon shared in his Instagram stories a short video of the work he does on the ring in his gym, with background music from the singer J Balvin.

Alvarez Then he stopped his training to show his followers some dance steps, which were caused by the Colombian’s music, specifically by the song “Sigue”, which J Balvin sings with Ed Sheeran.

The South American and the Mexican have a great friendship, it was even the Balvin who gave the presentation to Saul in his fight against Avni Yıldırım on February 27, 2021.

