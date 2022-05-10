Canelo Álvarez receives support from Dani Alves, Marcelo and other celebrities

The defeat of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in view of Dmitry Bivol It came as a surprise to many. It is well known that the Mexican boxer is considered one of the best pound for pound fighters in the world and also one of the great boxers in the history of Mexico.

The fighter from Guadalajara had not seen defeat since 2013 when he lost against Floyd Mayweather. It was until this May 7 when he challenged the Russian Dmitry Bivol for the semi-complete championship WBAhowever, that scepter could not be added to the achievements of the ‘cinnamon’.

You can read: “Checo Pérez finished fourth; Max Verstappen is the winner of the Miami GP”

Since his defeat against ‘Money’ Mayweather, Saints Saul accumulated 15 victories and a tie. He became idols of many people in the world, even great athletes and even institutions. That is why before the most recent defeat he suffered in the T Mobile from The Vegas, Nevadathere were many shows of support.

ATLAS

We’ll do it again @Canelo. — Atlas FC (@AtlasFC) May 8, 2022

MARCELO AND DANI ALVES

BRANDON MORENO

LUIS GARCIA

A losing fight doesn’t scratch your greatness. You are a huge athlete, a born winner, an elite boxer. You are and will always be an example to follow. to what follows @Canelo. The next fight will be yours without a shred of doubt!!! – Luis García P (@GarciaPosti) May 8, 2022

ANGEL GARZA (WWE)

CARLOS SALCEDO



How sad to wait for someone’s defeat, to go out and burst! They had to wait a long time to get their hate out! BIG COUNTRY @Canelo the championships are there it hurts whoever it hurts – Carlos Salcedo (@Csalcedojr) May 8, 2022

RESIDENT