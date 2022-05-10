Sports

Canelo Álvarez receives support from Dani Alves, Marcelo and other celebrities

The defeat of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in view of Dmitry Bivol It came as a surprise to many. It is well known that the Mexican boxer is considered one of the best pound for pound fighters in the world and also one of the great boxers in the history of Mexico.

The fighter from Guadalajara had not seen defeat since 2013 when he lost against Floyd Mayweather. It was until this May 7 when he challenged the Russian Dmitry Bivol for the semi-complete championship WBAhowever, that scepter could not be added to the achievements of the ‘cinnamon’.

Since his defeat against ‘Money’ Mayweather, Saints Saul accumulated 15 victories and a tie. He became idols of many people in the world, even great athletes and even institutions. That is why before the most recent defeat he suffered in the T Mobile from The Vegas, Nevadathere were many shows of support.

ATLAS

MARCELO AND DANI ALVES

whatsapp_image_2022-05-08_at_4.57.49_pm.jpeg

BRANDON MORENO

02_0.jpg

LUIS GARCIA

ANGEL GARZA (WWE)

01_4.jpg

CARLOS SALCEDO

RESIDENT

01_5.jpg

